Treasury reveals funding of devolved units over 11 years

Eleven counties have spent more than Sh100 billion each since the onset of devolution, a new statement shedding light on biggest beneficiaries of the devolved governance system shows.

The 11 counties spent Sh1.5 trillion cumulatively from July 2013 to June 2024, amid growing disbursements by the national government to counties, and increasing own revenues. This is based on an analysis of disbursements the counties received from Treasury over the 11 years and their own source revenues (OSR) for at least 10 years.

Nairobi, the biggest spender over the 11 years to June 2024, spent Sh278.4 billion, largely being disbursements from the Treasury (Sh173.2 billion) and its own revenues (Sh105.2 billion).

Nakuru spent Sh141.8 billion, with money sent from the national government constituting Sh119.9 billion, and its own sources making up for Sh21.9 billion.

The third top spender was Kiambu, which spent Sh140 billion since the start of devolution, constituting Sh114 billion the county received from the national government over the 11 years, and Sh26 billion from its own sources.

For the 11 years since the start of devolution in 2013 to the end of June 2024, the Treasury sent Sh3.6 trillion to counties, the latest statement on status of transfers to county government shows. The disbursements from the Treasury are composed of the equitable share of national government revenues, loans and grants from development partners and other conditional allocations.

“In all years, county governments’ equitable share of revenue has been well above the minimum threshold defined in Article 203(2) of the Constitution, and the equitable share of revenue has been fully disbursed in accordance with Article 219 of the Constitution. For the period FY 2013/14 to FY 2023/24, total disbursements to County Governments amount to Sh3.6 trillion,” Treasury notes in the statement.

Over the 11 years, the Treasury sent more than Sh100 billion to eight counties each, including the above mentioned, and Turkana, Kakamega, Kilifi, Mandera and Bungoma.

Kakamega County received Sh120.7 billion from Treasury over the 11 years and created a total of Sh8.9 billion OSR over 10 years to June 2024, to make it the top fourth spending county since devolution started.

Turkana County spent a total of Sh125.2 billion over the 11 years, mainly from the National Treasury disbursements that constituted over 98 percent (Sh123 billion) of the spending, and Kilifi spent Sh120.3 billion.

“During the last 11 years, aggregate annual disbursements to all county governments grew by Sh186.13 billion or 95.13 percent and in per capita (or per person) terms, county disbursements have grown from Sh4,114 in FY 2013/14 to Sh8,027 in FY 2023/24. This translates to an annual average of Sh6,875, with Nairobi receiving the least (Sh3,581) and Lamu the highest (Sh19,467),” Treasury notes.

Other counties that have spent over Sh100 billion each since the onset of devolution are Mombasa which spent Sh116 billion, including Sh35 billion from its own sources. Mandera County spent Sh112.8 billion during the period (including Sh111.8 billion disbursements from the National Treasury), Bungoma spent Sh108.7 billion, Machakos Sh106 billion and Narok Sh101.5 billion, out of which the county’s OSR constituted 22 per cent.