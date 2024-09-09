University students defy leaders, stage demos over funding model

Students from at least five universities on Monday held demonstrations against the higher education funding model in defiance to their national leaders who had, on Sunday. called off a nationwide strike just hours before it was to commence.

Students from Moi University, Kenyatta University, Pwani University, Technical University of Mombasa and Mt Kenya University called for the scrapping of the controversial funding model which is in its second year of implementation.

They accused their leaders of having been compromised to call off the strike which would have grounded learning across universities.

On Sunday afternoon, student leaders from various universities issued a statement in Nairobi saying that they had suspended the strike for 30 days after the cabinet secretary for Education Julius Ogamba announced that he will appoint two working committees to address matters raised over the model.

A student of Moi University School of Medicine displays a placard during demonstrations against the new university funding model in Eldoret on September 09, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

However, the students who staged the demos called for a return to the previous funding differentiated unit cost (DUC) model. They further demanded transparency from the leaders who had called off strikes on Sunday, alleging that they were compromised to do so.

“Student leaders must stand firm. Those who are heading to State House to receive favours must remember they are in these seats to serve comrades [students]. If the government does not address this issue, we will take to the streets until our voices are heard,” said Caleb Mosongo-Mwiri, the clubs coordinator at Mount Kenya University.

Students from the Pwani University in Kilifi County staged demonstrations in the streets of the town chanting anti-government slogans while insisting that the new funding model must be reviewed.

The secretary-general of the students’ union Sam Kiama, expressed fears that the model will make some of them drop out of university, claiming that many have been wrongly categorised.

In Mombasa County, student leaders from TUM, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Mombasa Campus, and other institutions held protests to voice their objections to the model.

"We are opposing the new funding model because we have previously engaged with the government, urging them to disband the bands. The current system undermines students' dreams, as many cannot afford the cost [of tuition] imposed,” said Musyoki Daniel, the secretary-general of the students’ union at TUM.

Mwanakuu Kassim, another student leader at TUM, added that they were opposed to the funding model and called on all student leaders to unite in rejecting it.

"Education should not be reserved for the wealthy. The new funding model is making education prohibitively expensive and threatening the existence of satellite campuses. It also places additional burdens on self-sponsored students," said Yusuf Ali, the president of JKUAT Mombasa Campus.

Kimtai Frankline, a student at TUM, voiced concerns about the fairness of the means-testing instrument used to determine a student’s financial need under the new model.

"We reject the new funding model as it is detrimental to our future. The system fails to account for the financial realities faced by poorer students." he said.

At Moi University, the students demonstrated at the Kesses main campus gate in Eldoret and did not go to the busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway, as they had earlier threatened.

The demonstrations caught the management of the university off-guard since students’ national leaders had announced that there would be no strike.

They chanted anti-government slogans and waved placards, accusing their national leaders of being compromised to ignore the plight of students.

“We maintain our stand that we are rejecting this funding model, and the 30 days that the government has asked to be given to review the model are meant to blindfold us until the end of the current semester,” claimed student leader Enock Kwena.

They said that they have no confidence in the promise by Mr Ogamba to review the funding framework, citing inconsistency in government promises. According to the CS, the committees will comprise student leaders, experts, and relevant stakeholders.

They will be tasked to review the implementation of the model and make recommendations where necessary.

“Promises made by the government are tricks to buy time at the expense of this punitive and oppressive funding model that seeks to bring inequality in education,” said another Moi University student.

The president of the students’ union Vincent Tarus said students were not in agreement with the national leaders’ decision to put off the protests. He accused them of betraying students who elected them to fight for their rights.

Efforts by the dean of students, Alice Mutai, to convince the students to return to their lecture rooms, awaiting the outcome of the government's promise, were futile.

Many students across the country have expressed dissatisfaction with the funding model that is said to have locked out many needy students from accessing higher education.

Carlos Abich, the secretary-general of Mount Kenya University Student Association said the demonstrations will continue until their grievances are addressed.

“Despite the Ministry of Education forming committees to seek solutions, we are not backing down. If the funding model is to be implemented, we demand that Bands 4 and 5 be scrapped, and that students pursue their courses based on merit, as was the case previously,” said Mr Abich.

Chacha Wycliffe, the academic secretary at MKU (main campus) claimed that some student leaders were coerced into calling off protests and warned them against being “used” by the government.

“Why form a committee now, after the funding model is already in place? An assessment should have been done beforehand,” he stated.

At the University of Nairobi, there was tension in the afternoon and police officers from the Central Police Station were on standby to disperse any protestors.