US wants tighter rules on wildlife trafficking, unregulated fishing

The US wants Kenya to tighten rules on environmental protection and conserving natural resources as negotiations for a new trade deal between the two nations intensify.

In the latest third set of proposed texts in the targeted trade deal, America is seeking greater commitment from Kenya to strengthen laws and rules on environmental protection with a key focus on conserving natural resources.

“The proposed text includes provisions to address air quality, marine litter, and plastic pollution, to combat wildlife trafficking, to promote sustainable forest management, to conserve marine species, and to prevent the loss of biodiversity,” the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) wrote in the summary of its proposals on environment chapter.

“The proposed text also includes provisions on fisheries-related matters, such as addressing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and fisheries subsidies that contribute to overfishing and overcapacity.”

The teams negotiating a new trade deal between Kenya and the US will Friday listen to views from stakeholders in the wake of Washington tabling fresh texts on mitigating pollution, fighting wildlife trafficking, and addressing unregulated fishing.

The virtual public participation session will provide an opportunity for groups and individuals to give their input into the contentious clauses in the proposed US-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP).

This has come at a time when a section of lobby groups have protested over little transparency and public participation on the Kenyan side contrary to Articles 10(2a) and 10(2c) of the Constitution.

Lobbies in the agriculture sector such as Kenya Small Scale Farmers Forum and Poultry Breeders Association of Kenya (PBAK) have publicly complained to Kenya’s Trade Ministry for failing to disclose draft texts they have tabled before their American counterparts.