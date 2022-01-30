Economy Water ministry to put 36,000 acres under irrigation

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The project, which is under the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), will see the completion of 69 projects across the country as the government moves to expand the acreage under irrigation and provide safe water for Kenyans.

The project is being undertaken in phases (waves) with each wave targeting a given number of households and acreage.

The Ministry of Water will start the last phase of the Sh600 million project aimed at putting an additional 36,495 acres under irrigation and providing safe drinking water to 2.7 million people next month.

The project, which is under the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), will see the completion of 69 projects across the country as the government moves to expand the acreage under irrigation and provide safe water for Kenyans.

The project is being undertaken in phases (waves) with each wave targeting a given number of households and acreage. The fifth phase starts on February 1 and will be completed on May 12.

“These projects have seen national water coverage increase from 53.3 percent in 2013 (27.7 million people) to the current coverage of about 70 percent serving 34.8 million people. This indicates that 12 million additional people have access to clean water,” Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said.

The RRI is a result-based process aimed at fast-tracking implementation of the ministry’s priority programmes and Mrs Kariuki says it has been successfully adopted by her docket to achieve results both in increasing the project completion rate, gaining value for money on investments and ensuring quality in completed works.

Mrs Kariuki said in the past, the completion rate of projects has been very low as they take long to be completed leading to cost overruns and frustration by the people the projects are expected to serve.

She said the ministry had a portfolio of 685 Projects by June 2020 spread across the country of which 113 were completed by December 2021 through the third and fourth wave RRI.

The CS said the National Water Policy, which was approved by National Assembly in October last year will guide the Sector in ensuring good governance, and acceleration of access to water supply and sanitation services to progressively realise universal access while also ensuring gender mainstreaming, climate change and education in the sector is achieved.

[email protected]