Wholesale, retail sectors saddle banks with Sh143.7bn bad loans

The wholesale and retail sector has affected the banking sector, contributing to a fifth of all loan defaults as the shaky economy took its toll on traders.

New data by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the segments contributed to the highest proportion of banks’ bad loans by sector at Sh143.7 billion loans as of June 2024, or 21.8 percent or all defaults compared to Sh121.9 billion at the same time last year.

Total commercial bank non-performing loans, meanwhile, rose by 14.1 percent over the same period to Sh657.6 billion from Sh576.1 billion previously and have further expanded to a record Sh674.9 billion in August or 16.7 percent.

Businesses in wholesale and retail have faced headwinds for most of the year including reduced spending from consumers and high interest rates on credit facilities.

The trade sector has turned to banks for a lifeline despite the jump in defaults to access much-needed working capital.

“The perceived increased demand for credit in trade and personal and household sectors is mainly attributed to increased working capital requirement due to increase in interest costs, increased cost of doing business and increased demand to finance goods,” CBK indicated in its June credit survey.

The manufacturing sector held the second highest proportion of non-performing loans at Sh129.5 billion from Sh117.5 billion last year.

Bad loans in the real estate sector meanwhile stood at Sh114.3 billion from Sh96 billion prior as the sector, remains subdued on the low demand for commercial and residential units as some organisations moved to virtual offices.

“This situation has been compounded by rising interest rates which has made mortgages more expensive.

The sales, purchases, rental and occupancy rates of residential, office, retail and hospitality slowed in 2023 and in the first half of 2024 compared to 2022 due to decline in demand and increasing shift from office to working from home and selling online,” the CBK added.

Defaults by individuals and households stood at Sh94.6 billion having grown from Sh81.4 billion in June 2023.

Only the transport and communication and energy and water sectors registered a drop in NPLs over the period from Sh43.1 billion and Sh28.8 billion to Sh41.5 billion and Sh18 billion.

Persons or households held the largest share of the banking sector gross loans as of June 2024 with Sh1.06 trillion in outstanding facilities, ahead of trade (Sh748.4 billion) and manufacturing (Sh596.1 billion).

Total banking sector gross loans rose by 1.5 percent to Sh4.04 trillion from Sh3.98 trillion in June last year as higher borrowing costs and impairment squeezed the private sector appetite for new loans.

Private sector credit growth slumped to just 1.3 percent in August, the lowest growth rate since the stay of interest rate caps.

The CBK is betting on its reduction of the benchmark lending rate from 12.75 percent to 12 percent earlier this month to reinvigorate the demand for credit by both households and enterprises.