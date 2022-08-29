Economy Journalists kicked out of Central Bank of Kenya and oil firms meeting

By JOHN MUTUA

Journalists were on Monday ordered out of a meeting between the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge and oil marketers, which was held against a backdrop of importer complaints of difficulties from the market.

The CBK boss met representatives of the Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA) whose chairperson Wanjiku Manyara attributed the decision to hold the meeting behind closed doors to a communication break-down, adding the lobby had cancelled the media invite barely an hour before the meeting.

The lobby had called the briefing to release the industry data for the half-year ended June.

The function came amid growing concerns over dollar shortage that has seen oil marketers and other traders pay more for the greenback than those rates published by the CBK.

