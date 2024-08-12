Borderlands: A star-studded wasted potential

Two days later, and I’m still struggling to understand how this movie went south. The producers had the advantage of working with a best-selling, well-written video game as their foundation but still they fumbled the ball. But let’s break down the film logically in this review.

Borderlands

Borderlands is a 2024 American science fiction action comedy co-written and directed by Eli Roth, based on the popular video game series developed by Gearbox Software.

Cate Blanchett stars as Lillith, an outlaw who teams up with a group of misfits to find the missing daughter of the most powerful man in the universe. The cast also includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Édgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

For those unfamiliar with the game, imagine Guardians of the Galaxy characters dropped into the Mad Max universe.

The good

The movie works in its art direction. The costume design, props, and set designs are clearly influenced by the video game, capturing the chaotic and gritty look of the Borderlands universe. While some choices—like the aging of some core characters —don’t entirely make sense, the costumes overall are visually appealing.

The action, though far from perfect, is fast-paced and chaotic. For viewers who haven’t played the video game, the action might actually work. Kevin Hart stands out as the film’s highlight, playing a serious character that adds some much-needed gravity to the otherwise chaotic narrative.

For those who haven’t played the game and enjoy sci-fi fantasy movies, Borderlands might work if you catch it on a streaming platform, which brings us to the issues with the film.

The bad

This film clearly belongs on a streaming service, but it made its way into theaters, possibly because of the star-studded cast. The writing is shallow and uninspired, with frantic editing during action scenes and unfocused direction during quieter moments. The entire movie feels like one long, insufferable cutscene.

The visual effects are underwhelming. The movie looks outdated as if it was made in the early 2000s, which detracts from the immersive experience that fans of the game would expect. Despite being billed as a comedy, the film’s humor falls flat; the dialogue and screenplay lack the wit and charm of the video game.

Conclusion