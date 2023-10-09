Arts Denzel Washington Nepo babies step out of his shadow

The Equalizer 3. PHOTO | POOL

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

More by this Author

This year, the film industry has so far seen unexpected hits like Freedom alongside disappointments from major summer blockbusters like Indiana Jones, The Flash, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike happened and is still going on as of the beginning of October 2023.

Most importantly in relation to our discussion today, three noteworthy productions featuring members of the Washington family were released. Offering a chance to analyse whether Denzel Washington's influence impacted the careers of his Nepo babies, Olivia and John David Washington in Hollywood or if their success is solely due to their talent.

Nepo baby, short for nepotism baby, is a term referring to the children of celebrities who have succeeded in careers similar to those of their parents.

Denzel Washington's immense popularity at the box office is attributed to his remarkable talent, charisma, and diverse range of roles, from Malcolm X to Remember the Titans and The Book of Eli. His iconic characters like Alonzo and directing/starring in Fences showcase his dedication to the craft. Denzel is the central figure in our discussion, as without his contributions, this conversation wouldn't exist.

The Equalizer 3

(Denzel Washington, the father)

This movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is the third instalment in a trilogy that started in 2014 and continued in 2018. Unlike its predecessors, it's set in Italy and made on a $70 million budget.

The plot follows Washington (Robert McCall) as he recuperates from an injury in a quaint Italian town. A significant aspect of the film's effectiveness is Washington's ability to make you feel the profound connection his character has with this place, a stark departure from his former life as a government assassin.

His character arc, grappling with the dichotomy of being a good or bad man, adds an intriguing dimension. While the dramatic elements work exceedingly well, I believe the inclusion of more action sequences, akin to the gripping opening set piece, could have enhanced the overall experience.

Furthermore, the film acts as a reunion of sorts for Denzel and Dakota, reigniting their on-screen chemistry two decades after their collaboration in Man on Fire. Though their on-screen interaction here is limited, it effectively serves the narrative's purpose.

If there is a drawback, it would be that those expecting a John Wick-style action film will be disappointed.

In summary, The Equalizer 3 impresses with its captivating opening, beautiful Italian locations, concise runtime, and satisfying ending. Denzel Washington's performance reaffirms his status as a top-tier actor.

The Creator

(John David Washington, the son)

John David Washington has firmly cemented his presence in the film industry through his roles in several notable films, including Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller Tenet and the thought-provoking BlacKkKlansman,which is a Spike Lee joint among others.

The Creator. PHOTO | POOL

His portfolio has allowed him to gracefully step out of his father's shadow and establish his unique identity within the competitive Hollywood industry.

His most recent film The Creator, represents his second entry into the science fiction. This cinematic experience is entrusted to the capable hands of Gareth Edwards, renowned for his directorial prowess showcased in works such as Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Monsters.

Beyond the Washingtons, the Creator stands out as one of the most visually impressive films of the year. It distinguishes itself by blending visual effects and realism in a manner that crafts a believable atmosphere, allowing viewers to momentarily forget that they are watching a science fiction movie. All that with a budget of 80 million dollars.

Synopsis

Amid a conflict between humans and AI, ex-special forces operative Joshua hunts the Creator, an AI mastermind with a deadly weapon. During a dangerous mission, they discover the weapon is an AI in the form of a child

The Creator is a unique blend of familiar movie elements, drawing inspiration from films like Apocalypse Now with a robotic twist, a touch of Avatar, shades of The Last of Us, and a dose of cyberpunk aesthetics. At its core, it evokes The Second Renaissance, Parts I & II from The Animatrix, creating a world that feels remarkably lived-in despite its sci-fi and robotic elements.

The movie delves into thought-provoking themes about AI, reflecting on our evolving relationship with technology and the potential consequences.

John David Washington delivers an impressive performance, with great chemistry alongside Madeleine Yuna Voyles, enhancing the film's emotional impact. However, it's worth noting that while the movie is visually stunning, some viewers may find the screenplay familiar or convoluted. The story plays with perceptions, setting up expectations in the first act and challenging them in the second and third half.

In conclusion, The Creator is a must-see for robot enthusiasts, sci-fi aficionados, and those who appreciate visual cinematic experiences. However, if you're seeking a completely fresh mind-bending sci-fi experience, this might not be the film for you.

I am Virgo

(Olivia Washington, The daughter)

This TV show, directed by Boots Riley, the indie rapper known for Sorry to Bother You (2018), offers something truly unique. I am Virgo stands as one of the most underrated superhero series, characterised by inventiveness and aligned with Riley's signature styles, encompassing commentary, satire, and rare comedic elements not often seen in other productions.

I am Virgo. PHOTO | POOL

This series on Amazon Prime features Jharrel Jerome as Cootie (I am virgo) and Olivia Washington as Flora (I am Pisces). Her performance in this show presents her range and dynamic ability to bring an autistic character to life in a grounded yet relevant way that defines and crafts her own path away from her father's and brother's style.

I am Virgo is a coming-of-age series that follows the journey of Cootie, a 13-foot-tall man, as he explores the real world, forming friendships, finding love, and encountering his idol, The Hero. The show is unapologetically black, surreal, and ambitious, set in a quirky and cartoonish reality with super-powered individuals.

Despite its whimsical nature, it addresses pressing issues like racism and police brutality with humour and heart. The series centres on Cootie, portrayed brilliantly by Jharrel Jerome, as he becomes the superhero his city needs, shedding light on the impact of appearance on perception. Olivia Washington's performance as Flora, an autistic character with extraordinary abilities, adds depth and sensitivity to the story.

In conclusion,

Whether or not having Denzel Washington as their father has worked in favour of Olivia and John David can be determined from the projects that we have looked at. The talent is evident in their work and one can confidently see that there is more to them than standing on the shoulders of a famous parent.

→ [email protected]

Twitter: @stanslausmanthi