‘The Wild Robot’ movie review: Lupita Nyong’o returns in best family film of the year

Before we begin, if you love animals, animation, or film in general, make time to go watch this movie. And if you have children, well, this movie was designed specifically for you. Here’s why.

The Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders, the same creative who gave us Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, has more to offer than just another animated film. It’s based on Peter Brown’s popular children’s book which goes by the same name.

In the story, we meet Roz, a robot who gets stranded on a wild, remote island after an incident during her transportation. What starts as a survival story becomes something much bigger—a journey of self-discovery, family, and finding purpose.

A major standout in The Wild Robot is how it balances humour with heart. And, yes, there’s some dark humour here—there are jokes about death and survival, but they’re done with such a light touch that kids and adults will laugh it off. It's just refreshing to see a children's film that isn’t afraid to dive into complex ideas without making it too heavy.

Now, let’s talk about the voice cast. Lupita Nyong’o voices Roz, and she is great, barely recognisable at times. She brings so much complexity to the character.

You really feel her struggle and growth throughout the film while she still manages to convince you she is a robot just by using her voice.

Then there’s Pedro Pascal as Fink, a sly and sarcastic fox who, like Lupita, he is also not recognisable.

The cast, in general, doesn’t overplay their roles—they bring just the right amount of complexity in their voice, letting the story breathe while giving us characters we genuinely care about. And that’s no small feat for a sci-fi animated movie about a robot and a bunch of talking animals.

Yes, as an artist and animator and a human being who appreciates beautiful things, I will be biased, but this movie is just beautifully executed visually. The animation blends 2D landscapes with 3D characters in a way that feels like a watercolor painting come to life. It’s beautiful to look at, with lush forests and vibrant colours that pull you into the world of the island.

The movie also respects its audience. It doesn’t spoon-feed you every detail. The world Roz wakes up in feels post-apocalyptic, but the movie doesn’t waste time explaining why. It’s focused on the present—on Roz, the animals, and their survival everything else is in the background.

At its core, The Wild Robot is all about family—about how family isn’t just who you’re born with, but who you choose.

Roz’s journey as an unlikely caregiver shows us the sacrifices that come with love and responsibility, and anyone who’s raised kids or cared for someone will find something to connect with here. It’s a powerful reminder that family and love can be found in the most unexpected places.

Why should you watch this in the cinema rather than wait for it to hit streaming? The answer lies in the future of film. This is an original story, unconnected to any existing franchise, and if it performs well at the box office—because, let’s face it, that’s the only language Hollywood understands—we could see a shift toward more original narratives and fewer reboots or recycled IPs.

The Wild Robot isn’t just one of the best-animated films of 2024—it’s one of the best films to come out of Hollywood in a very long time.

The stunning visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and thoughtful themes make this a movie that engages and entertains audiences of all ages.