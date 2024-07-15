Nairoberry: Authentic Kenyan mobile game, but is it worth it?

Kenya's traffic can be frustrating and tedious. Many people resort to music streaming apps, others choose to listen to the random preachers on commuter buses, others just stare out the window, frozen, contemplating the meaning of life.

Anyway today, we're talking about a mobile game—specifically a Kenyan mobile game—that can help during these moments of silence.

Nairobbery

"Nairobbery" (not associated with the Netflix movie) is a 2D mobile platformer game created by Daniel Macharia, a former banker. Available on Android, the game was initially aimed at a younger demographic.

However, Macharia realised he needed to target a more mature audience to gain traction, leading to the creation of to the version that we have.

Developers

The all-Kenyan team behind it includes:

Game Design - Daniel Macharia

Enemy Design - Nancy Njue, Donelle Wahome

Programming - Daniel Macharia

Environments - Jackson Konyango

Script - Daniel Macharia, Lynette Mutuku

Logo -Daniel Migwi

Character Design - Anab Samatar, Shadrack Munene

Music - Paul Jillo, James Mutunga

But at the end of the day this is an entertainment product and the most important thing is does it live up to what is expect of a mobile game?

The game is lightweight, requiring less than 100MB, launches quickly, and runs smoothly.

What worked

The game is straightforward, with a simple user interface and in-game mechanics (fights, reward system) that create an approachable product. It balances simplicity and complexity well. The start screen vibe is engaging and that continues through the levels.

The characters, designed by Anab Samatar and Shadrack Munene, look excellent and are uniquely Kenyan, reflecting personalities familiar to Nairobians. The locations are distinctly Kenyan in design and naming.

Gameplay is simple enough for everyone to understand. Initially, the first two levels may seem repetitive and easy, but as you progress, the mix of familiar and challenging enemies tests your patience and your phone's durability. The variation in enemy difficulty is one of the game's best (and worst) features.

What could be improved

Despite its simplicity, a tutorial page or pop-up for non-gamers would be helpful. A pause menu to restart, return to the main menu, take a call, or quit should be added.

Level design could be improved with optional elevated routes and varied fighting styles. The reward mechanism could include objects like masks or shields for character upgrades as enemies become tougher.

Environmental design could be more immersive with foreground objects and a parallax background. The coins could have a more appealing disappearing effect, and the character’s turning speed could be faster.

Ads occasionally pop up (when you get robbed) when connected to the internet, but let's be honest with ourselves developers need to monetize their work.

Conclusion

"Nairobery" is an okay, simple mobile game to pass the time while waiting at the bank, stuck in traffic, or attending a dull event hijacked by a politician.