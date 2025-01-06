A Very Kenyan Sketch: Show Smart film-stand-up hybrid explores silliness of Kenyans

Just like that, the holidays are over. Two weeks of juggling the in-laws , relatives you've successfully avoided for a year and the chaos of the annual ritual of urban-to-rural migration.

You blink once, and it’s back to the urban madness. As a young Kenyan, you find yourself constantly looking over your shoulder, not because of criminals but the opposite.

You blink again, and it’s 2025. You’re back to that job you love to hate, school fees, the new education system and rent put your bank account on ICU, and the madness of Nairobi hawkers and traffic awaits as you source uniforms and textbooks.

It's a tough start to the year, for some, but let's slow down a bit, and look at our country from the brighter and lighter side, comedy, in the new Kenyan sketch show from Standup collective and Tribesman pictures.

A Very Kenyan Sketch Show

Created by filmmaker Erick Muriuki and comedian Doug Mutai, A Very Kenyan Sketch Show dissects Kenyan culture using a blend of satire and comedy.

Directed by Muriuki and written by Munene Mwarania and George Waweru, the show stars Doug Mutai, Sanchez Marley, Faiz Ouma, and Morris Mwangi. It also features guest stars like Eddie Butita, Marya Okoth, Vafa Naraghi, Sisinei Parmeres, Amandeep Jagde, Darren Collins, Gaya Marina, Ruth Nyambura, and Collo Blue.

Where to watch

The global YouTube premiere was set for Monday on the Standup Collective channel. However, a lucky group, me included, got an exclusive early screening on January 4 at Nairobi Laugh Bar.

Let's talk about it.

A blend of stand-up and sketch comedy

The event was more than a screening; it kicked off with a stand-up session hosted by Doug Mutai. Doug has a natural way of getting the crowd going, and some of his bits felt refreshingly new. He wove in anecdotes about his UK trip, GenZ protests, and a mix of familiar and new jokes that kept the audience engaged.

The stand-up session featured performances by Ty Gachira, Maina Munene, Darren Collins, and George Waweru (aka Chai Knees). Their sets varied, with each act bringing their own flavour, but much of it revolved around observational, topical, situational and a touch of blue humour here and there.

Most bits centred on the current political state of the country, think recent abductions and last year’s protests.

George and Ty stood out for their pacing and ability to stitch together spontaneous bits while maintaining a structured routine.

Speaking of Ty, he recorded a fantastic special last year, and while the event had a few hiccups (mainly with the MC), His routines and set in general is something stand-up fans need to see.

Maina Munene remained cool with his stage presence and ability to sprinkle in a few risqué jokes, though I’d already seen much of his material at Raw N Unkut 4. Darren, on the other hand needs a new resolution and that is to come up with new material.

Now don't get me wrong, making people laugh is not easy, and mastering a set and routines that get the crowd going takes immense effort. I have a clear understanding of how the craft works, but I can’t shake the feeling that the stand-up scene is getting a bit too comfortable. We need fresher material—starting with Darren.

That said, all the performances did a great job setting the mood for the night. If you’re planning a premiere, consider hiring one or two stand-up comedians (not the usual "Kenyan" comedians) to warm up your guests instead of leaving them milling around the lobby fighting the popcorn aroma.

A Very Kenyan Sketch Show

The simplest way to describe this show is silliness given a smart and serious treatment. A parody and an interesting hybrid of filmmaking and stand-up.

I thoroughly enjoyed what I saw. I want you to think Saturday Night Live, Chappelle’s Show, or Key & Peele, but distinctly Kenyan. The sketches are rooted in Kenyan experiences, smartly blending stereotypes, tropes, and satire in a way that feels both familiar but refreshing. What sets this show apart is its commitment to absurd, playful humor delivered with a straight face.

The stand-up influence is clear in the delivery, setups, punchlines, and payoffs. The series is a collection of short, independent sketches linked only by recurring actors. The writing oscillates between silly and smart, with sharp social and political commentary cleverly masked by comedic silliness.

Over the four episodes I watched, I appreciated how the show steered away from tired tribal stereotypes. While there are small nods to them, the writing ensures they’re overshadowed by everything else.

The performances are great, with deadpan and offbeat deliveries elevating the humor. The impersonations are spot-on, and some sketches, like a "Twitter" sketches, utilise props and costumes to add depth to the storytelling.

What separates these sketches from everyday social media skits is the depth and layering in the writing, while it may appear so at first, nothing feels surface-level.

Episode has a post credit sketch, so hang around past the end credits.

A few challenges

While the concept and execution are strong, budget constraints are evident. Honestly, the Sh500 million allegedly earmarked for the Grammys could be better spent on projects like this, minus censorship.

The editing and production quality, though decent, hint at how much more could be achieved with greater resources. There are abrupt cuts and uneven pacing in some sketches, and a few could benefit from tighter editing.

Some story-centric sketches have slower setups that demand patience, though they have a good payoffs, tighter edit could have helped.

The cinematography with the framing flacutates, with some sketches looking very good while others are just okay. Some scenes need establishing shots to orient the viewer. It’s not a dealbreaker, but the show clearly has the potential to reach greater heights with the right funding.

Despite these challenges, the dedication, passion, and love for the craft is evident in the performance.

Final thoughts

A Very Kenyan Sketch Show is welcomed direction in the comedic expression. The stories captures the essence of Kenyan tropes, both online and real-life, utilising clever silliness that’s relatable, smart, and uniquely Kenyan.