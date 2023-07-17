Arts Unmasking Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning’ Part One

Masks, a BMW, heart-stopping stunts, secrets, and missions documented on self-destructing devices. Part One of Dead Reckoning encapsulates the essence of a true Mission Impossible experience while exploring a theme that resonates with our contemporary society’s infatuation with technology.

The comparison between this movie and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which came out a few weeks ago, reveals intriguing parallels.

Both films incorporate the concept of MacGuffins—two distinct pieces that, when combined, unlock something of great significance.

Alongside the protagonists, we see the presence of female characters whose involvement adds depth and intricacy to the plot’s progression.

Moreover, both films feature captivating train sequences and confrontations with villains from the past.

Nevertheless, an astute analysis uncovers that one of these movies deftly navigates and executes these elements with superior finesse than the other.

Disclaimer

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, the fifth instalment also directed by Christopher McQuarrie, holds a special place as a personal favourite.

It masterfully captures the essence of espionage, showcasing the true nature of being a spy.

The car chases in the movie brim with creativity and often leave audiences stunned by the daring manoeuvres pulled off by vehicles.

The stunts, in all their madness, push the boundaries of what’s conceivable. The stakes remain remarkably high, even following the tense moment of Ethan Hunt’s apparent demise, and it marks the impressive introduction of Rebbecca Ferguson’s character.

The film embraces an element of impossibility intrinsic to the franchise’s name — Mission Impossible, and this quality sets it apart from its predecessors. So yes, as I went into this the expectation was over the roof.

The goods

Dutch angles, reminiscent of the first film, return, complemented by wide shots and dynamic camera movements, creating a breathtaking and fast-paced cinematic experience.

The clever use of sound design intensifies the scenes and captures the essence of the surroundings, like the desert scene a few minutes into the film.

The action scenes are nothing short of nail-biting, with a particularly suspenseful train sequence that escalates with each passing moment.

Remarkably, as a “part one”, the movie expertly sets up the second film without compromising itself. It skillfully introduces the MacGuffin and establishes the primary threat within the first 27 minutes, ensuring a smooth flow throughout the story.

Even for newcomers to the Mission Impossible series, this film stands alone, requiring no prior knowledge of the previous movies.

Tom Cruise’s portrayal of Ethan Hunt remains familiar and captivating, delivering the expected charisma, intense runs, and jaw-dropping stunts that were fortunately kept under wraps by the marketing team.

Hayley Atwell’s addition to the franchise as Grace brings an element of unpredictability, contributing significantly to the story, unlike Helena in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The movie impressively tackles artificial intelligence and technological advancements while maintaining an old-school feel, avoiding an overwhelming display of gadgets and technology.

Instead, technology is cleverly employed to elevate the narrative. The villain’s presence is palpable, representing what modern Bond movies have aimed for but often missed.

However, like any film, this one is not without its flaws.

Gripes

This is an enthralling spy espionage story, but in its quest for accessibility, the movie occasionally suffers from elongated pockets of exposition that some audiences might struggle with.

Moreover, it adheres to a familiar formula that avid fans of the Mission Impossible franchise will recognise all too well.

It becomes evident when an action set piece or a club scene is about to unfold, lacking a sense of novelty.

As a fervent Rebecca Ferguson enthusiast, I greatly admired her contribution to the franchise in the last two movies.

However, the direction taken for her character in this film was disappointing, and it felt like Hayley Atwell’s character was a replacement, which didn’t sit well with me.

While the marketing team promotes this as the action movie of the summer (in America), the truth is, this film excels primarily as a spy and espionage flick, before truly diving into action sequences.

In comparison, movies like John Wick 4 and Extraction 2 surpass it in terms of sheer action.

Last word

While burdened by exposition and noticeable plot holes, the film compensates with captivating characters and adrenaline-pumping action set pieces, weaving a thrilling spy and espionage narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Furthermore, it skillfully sets the stage for the second instalment without compromising its unique elements. Despite all that, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation remains a personal favourite, even after this it maintains its special place in the franchise.

