The Elemental: When water and fire do not mix

By STANSLAUS MANTHI

After the initial viewing, this Pixar film, which is under the umbrella of Walt Disney Studios, is one of those movies that require deep contemplation.

Pixar has long been renowned for its exceptional storytelling in the realm of animation, consistently delivering narratives that resonate with audiences.

Founded by the visionary Steve Jobs, this company's commitment to excellence is ingrained in every aspect of their creations.

Personally, I regard animation as the pinnacle of artistic expression, allowing creators to fully explore their visions and convey stories in any way they choose, guided solely by the narrative itself.

It is within this context that I found myself captivated by the craft, with Pixar's movies like Up, Wall-E, Coco, The Incredibles, and many others serving as significant influences.

As I pondered over the movie for hours, it became evident that I was experiencing a profound emotional impact, akin to heartbreak.

The Elemental, under the direction of Peter Sohn, stands as the 27th addition to the Disney/Pixar filmography. With bold ambition, this animation confronts a vast spectrum of themes, exploring the intricate nuances of classism, racism, the immigrant journey, and the intricate tapestry of family dynamics.

It is within the exploration of these multifaceted aspects that the seeds of a critical dilemma begin to emerge.

Synopsis

In Element City, where land, air, fire, and water residents reside, Ember, the daughter of an immigrant fire family, and Wade, the son of a water family, find out how much they have in common through an unorthodox meeting.

The positives

The screenplay blends sincerity and a profound message about prejudice. This exceptional narrative unfolds as a captivating love story, portraying the transformative power of first love in discovering one's true self.

While the daughter-of-immigrant storyline may not break new ground, it resonates with authenticity, evoking genuine emotions. It serves as a poignant tribute to the experiences of immigrant parents.

Visually, it stands as a marvel. The animators' meticulous attention to detail shines through in the creation of diverse and distinctive characters, allowing us to gain deeper insights into their identities.

Leveraging familiar elements as the foundation for character designs. The meticulously crafted world encompasses thoughtfully designed transport systems and captivating environmental lighting, resulting in a visual spectacle.

Each frame of this film could easily be paused and transformed into stunning wallpapers. Furthermore, the magnificent score composed by Thomas Newman enhances the overall impact of the film.

The bad

It is undeniably disheartening that the film appears to prioritise a rushed and underdeveloped romance, disregarding the opportunity to delve into the true strength of its narrative—the compelling immigrant story.

It gives the distinct impression of being primarily geared towards a younger audience, evident in its simplistic and straightforward dialogue.

The themes presented, unfortunately, suffer from a diluted and simplified approach. This is particularly disappointing considering the fact that this is Disney and Pixar, renowned for their ability to take ordinary themes and elevate them to extraordinary heights.

Past Pixar films as previously mentioned, have effectively explored similar themes, employing unique approaches and treatments that left an indelible mark on our minds. In contrast, The Elemental feels like a missed opportunity.

Considering the film's substantial budget of $200 million and the involvement of reputable studios, it is disheartening to witness the lacklustre execution in an era where animated films like Into the Spider-Verse have redefined storytelling and raised the bar in innovation.

Conclusion

The Elemental seems to reflect the studio's ongoing challenge to recapture its original enchantment.

Unfortunately, it fumbles in its storytelling efforts, resulting in a conventional storyline that does little justice to the exceptional talent of the animators involved.

The movie lacks notable surprises and would perhaps find a more fitting place outside the confines of a theatre.

