Massage Spa Soi creates havoc at the One Off

Reminiscent of her days of running and co-founding the RaMoMa Gallery with Mary Collis, Carol Lees used to curate sometimes five exhibitions at the same time.

Now back at One Off Gallery which she established in 1994, Carol consistently curates a minimum of two ‘solo’ shows simultaneously.

Currently, she’s hosting two exhibitions at a go, one well-established, and much-loved artist, Michael Soi and newcomer to Nairobi’s thriving art scene, Milena Eleonora Tsy, a Polish architect and artist who only came to this country in 2018, has promising-days to come.

Michael is renowned, both for being a brand name, particularly among women living both locally and in global cities where they proudly carry his trendy fashion statements which are affordable and functional, big enough to carry in computers, books and other essential things.

But he has a few negative critics who dismiss his art as being either cartoonish or a cliché and bought only by those who can’t afford his paintings. Yet there’s nothing wrong or demeaning about being poor. Instead, it reflects the buyers’ sense of taste and style. And often, we find those cynical critics are just jealous and envious of Soi’s fame and commercial success.

Michael Soi's 'Married but Open for Business' at the One Off Gallery during his Massage Spa solo exhibition on July 7, 2024. Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru | Nation Media Group

Ironically, one of the keys to Soi’s success is selling his art at affordable prices that everyday people can buy, unlike many (but not all) younger artists who are inclined to imitate their elder painters who often mark up their prices once they get an opportunity.

What’s more, those critics who don’t appreciate his work also tend not to understand his style of symbolism, sense of irony, or social commentary. He has commented on everything from sports and corruption to prostitution and sex in the city to China in Africa which is considered the most controversial and political of all his series of works.

He even got visitors from the Chinese embassy who expressed their displeasure with what his art was saying about their country in relation Africa, especially Kenya.

It was exposing China’s imperial, long and short-term plans to eventually neo-colonise the whole region which the Chinese didn’t like. But Soi wasn’t phased by what could have been considered a threat since China has already given Kenya hefty loans and lots more taxes that Kenyan people will eventually have to pay.

But Soi has also painted on other controversial topics like prostitution disguised as 'massage for sale' which some feminists didn’t like.

Nonetheless, a few got into his current exhibition which is an eclectic showcase filled with a wide array of issues and imagery including men with beautiful headgear, some looking like royal crowns, others like helmets fit for warfare.

Soi also included several women who were doing ‘odd jobs’ like painting walls instead of being sex workers.

Another series that proved to be especially popular when exhibited first at Alliance Francaise was his visa series. Again, Soi hit the mark on the truth when his visual storytelling told of African immigrants aiming to reach Europe, especially the UK or US, just anywhere, so long as it helped him escape his country with its poverty and or war or both.

He was prepared to go by any means necessary, even to marry any white woman, either to negotiate a deal with her, or fain ‘true love’ just so he could get a visa. And as one could see and ‘read’ clearly in this series.

Michael Soi's 'Untitled II' at the One Off Gallery during his Massage Spa solo exhibition on July 7, 2024. Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru | Nation Media Group

But whatever topic Soi picks to tackle, he makes merry with it. There is always an undercurrent of humor that he clearly enjoys creating a bit of havoc for those who understand his sense of humor for those who understood his art.

Then just next door in the loft at One Off, Milena Eleonore Thys an architect who, since coming to Kenya in 2018 has focused more on painting than designing building homes and hospitals. But her architectural aptitude creeps into several of her works. For instance, she has painted several watercolours.

They include her home which is a classic colonial style delicately drawn and finished with watercolours that capture the ambiance, light and watercolours on paper. She even included a pencil drawing of an elegant classical foyer illustrating how excellent a draftswoman she is.