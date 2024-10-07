"A Vicious Circle" book 3: Unrelentingly brutal and a perfect ending to tragic story

First, let’s just get somethings out of the way.

Should you read the first two books before diving into this one?

Absolutely. This book is a direct continuation of the story, so skipping the first two would leave you lost.

Is it appropriate for children?

Not really. This book is intense and brutal, with some post-apocalyptic scenes that are uncomfortable to witness.

Where can you get it?

All three books are available on Comixology, and you can order a hard copy through Amazon.

About a year ago, I reviewed the first two books of A Vicious Circle, a three- part comic book series. I was eagerly waiting for the final instalment, given the ending of the second book. Now that it’s out, the big question is: did they stick the landing? Did our hero get the resolution we were hoping for?

A Vicious Circle

For those unfamiliar with the story, A Vicious Circle follows Shawn Thacker, a trained assassin from the future who’s locked in a battle of revenge with Ferris, another man sharing his curse: each life they take forces them to jump through time, whether it’s to 22nd-century Tokyo, 1950s New Orleans, or even back to the Cretaceous period.

The two are caught in a fight that spans millions of years, all with the power to reshape history.

Book 3

This final book has a lot of emotional weight, especially with the time-jumping mechanic. It carries more weight here than before because the setups from the first two books give it deeper meaning.

The characters motivation are heightened, especially as we finally get a better look at Ferris and what drives him. For the first time, the antagonist feels fully fleshed out, and we can see and understand where he’s coming from.

One of the strengths of this book is how it explores the concept of the “vicious circle” itself. Both characters are forced to confront the cyclical nature of their existence, and it even veers into philosophical territory.

At certain points, Shawn Thacker’s journey made me rethink events from earlier books. The way they challenge his beliefs about love, time, and duty brings the story full circle, literally and emotionally.

As always, Lee Bermejo’s artwork is a standout. The visual detailing and style is phenomenal, and the use of colour makes the time jumps easy to follow. You could spend hours poring over certain panels—some of the artwork is that striking. And while there’s a lot of exposition, it’s handled with care. The dialogue never feels overwhelming, allowing the visuals to speak just as loudly as the words.

Why get this book

If you’re a fan of science fiction with characters who actually grow and a plot that’s both tragic and compelling, this is for you. The time-travel mechanic though we have seen it before, feels fresh and different, but it’s the art that really makes these books a masterpiece. Bermejo’s illustrations are on another level, and the colouring perfectly complements the story’s tone in each setting.

Best of all, it’s a complete story. Sure, the concept might be revisited someday, but for now, the trilogy is wrapped up.

Fun fact: Universal Studios has picked up the story, with Mattson Tomlin (the writer of thos story and Terminator Zero) adapting it for the screen and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther director) through his production company Proximity Media producing. If it does hit our screens, I could see Aaron Paul playing Shawn Thacker and Alan Ritchson as Ferris. They got the right physic and look for the role. Though an animated production using Bermejos art style would be genius.

Conclusion