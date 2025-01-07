A time to reinvent

Let's talk about fresh starts. You know that feeling when January rolls around? There's something in the air that whispers "possibility," isn't there? If you're like many professionals I've spoken with, you might be sitting at your desk right now, wondering if this is the year to make that bold career move you've been dreaming about.

You're not alone in this thinking. Just ask Robert Sakayo, an HR veteran who's seen countless career transformations. "It's fascinating," he tells me during our conversation.

“I am actually one of those people. I started my past two jobs in January. Many people prefer starting new jobs at this time because the beginning of the year is symbolically associated with new beginnings,” he shares.

"The December holidays give people that precious gift of time – time to step back and really look at their lives. When January comes around, they're ready for change."

Workplaces also set the pace for hiring in the new year. When it rolls around, companies often set ambitious goals.

Many might be gearing up to launch new projects or expand their operations, Sakayo notes. This means they'll need to create new positions and bring more people on board.

“Between January and February, we usually see a surge in new job openings or vacancies resulting from resignations or non-renewed contracts,” the HR practitioner says.

And what a time for change it is. The world of work is shifting beneath our feet at a dizzying pace. Did you know that in some tech fields, the skills you learned two and a half years ago might already be outdated? That's according to the Harvard Business Review, and if you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by that thought, take a deep breath – we're all in this together.

Remember when the biggest technological debate was whether self-driving cars would replace Uber drivers? Now we're grappling with AI that can write code, create art, and even help write articles like this one. But here's the beautiful thing about change – it always brings opportunities. Always.

Let me introduce you to three people who are embracing this spirit of reinvention. Their stories might just inspire you to take that leap you've been contemplating.

Meet Claire Oneko, or Claire Ash Meadow as she's known in Kenya's entertainment circles. After 14 years of bringing shows like The Real Housewives of Nairobi and Stay and Coffee with Milk to African screens, she's doing something that might seem crazy to some – she's starting over.

"Content creation is in my DNA," she tells me with a mixture of determination and vulnerability. "But sometimes you have to leave what you love to find something you might love even more."

She is getting in to entrepreneurship.

“I have always been an entrepreneur because I have run my production company, Director in Hills Productions, but that’s within film. Now I want to do entrepreneurship outside of media, based on my other hobbies and interests.”

Claire Ash Meadow is leaving the entertainment industry to focus on entrepreneurship. Photo credit: Pool

Is she anxious about treading into foreign territory? “Yes. This will be a big shift from the entertainment industry that I have been in since 2011, but I am confident in my ability to start a business from scratch. I have the support from my savings and family that will enable me to make this transition."

Then there's Jennifer Muthoni, who at 53 is proving that age is just a number when it comes to reinvention. Picture this: a community leader from Mathare who's about to become an Azolla farmer, partnering with 300 community members to create a sustainable business that could change lives. When she talks about her plans, her enthusiasm is contagious.

Azolla farming, you may ask. What in God’s name is that? Azolla farming involves cultivating Azolla, a free-floating aquatic fern, for various uses mostly for livestock feed, bio-fertiliser, and for water purification.

“I have leased out 51 acres of land around Juja Farm, where they will do their Azolla farming. The idea came to me from a community member who introduced me to an Israelite who has been willing to train them on the planting of Azolla and help them with the exportation,” Muthoni says.

Jennifer Muthoni is a community leader looking to embrace Azolla farming this year. Photo credit: Pool

The mother of three hopes the project will enable her and her community members to earn a decent income. “Many of the people I am with are the youth and the single mothers. They will benefit a lot from this venture,” she says.

Let's not forget 25-year-old Alice Kambiru, who's navigating the early stages of her career with remarkable resilience. After an unexpected setback in traditional teaching, she's volunteering at an international school, turning. She is turning what could have been a career crisis into an opportunity to break into international education.

“I had already started advancing in teaching the international curriculum. One thing I noticed is that many international schools ask for work experience before they can hire you. So I decided that I need to get out of the house and get some experience. This pushed me to apply to be a volunteer at Mahanaim College and I started today (Monday January 6),” she says.

"Yes, I'm anxious," she admits with refreshing honesty. "But sometimes the best opportunities come disguised as challenges."

What strikes me about these stories is how they each represent different stages of the career journey – the seasoned professional ready for a complete change, the community leader embarking on an entrepreneurial adventure, and the young professional finding her footing in a competitive world.

The timing couldn't be better for such transitions. As Sakayo explains, "January and February are when companies roll out their new projects and expand their teams. It's like nature's first bloom of spring – everything starts fresh."

You know that nagging feeling when you wake up each morning, dreading another day at work? That sense that you're running in place while the world speeds by? Trust me, I get it - and so do countless others. In fact, when Glassdoor recently talked to professionals, they found something striking: nearly two out of three people felt exactly the same way - stuck, stagnant, yearning for something more.

But here's the thing about feeling stuck - sometimes it's not the wall that's in your way, but the door you haven't noticed yet. And right now? Those doors are everywhere. Whether you're passionate about saving our planet (hello, clean energy sector!), driven to help others (healthcare and social services are booming), or fascinated by the latest tech innovations, there's a place for you out there.

Think about it: when was the last time you let yourself dream about what you really want to do? Because right now, in companies of all sizes, from scrappy startups to global giants, there are people looking for someone exactly like you - with your unique mix of experiences, perspectives, and dreams.