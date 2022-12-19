Careers Construction challenge that prompted an entrepreneur to develop an app

Michael Macharia, the founder and the brain behind the Web app Mjenzi.com. PHOTO | POOL

By CAROLINE WAMBUI

In 2016, Michael Macharia embarked on a construction project and anticipated a smooth flow, but they say a smooth sea never made a skilful sailor.

Mr Macharia used to pay the supplier for materials in instalments, but on the due day when he was supposed to collect the materials, the supplier would say he is not available, forcing Mr Macharia to pay the workers for work not done.

In trying to find a way to allow potential developers to buy materials in instalments and get them in time, Mr Macharia developed an application called M-jenzi.com.

The app showcases construction materials and home improvement products and services.

It cost Mr Macharia over Sh400,000 to build.

“At M-jenzi.com, customers browse for their desired products, and make direct purchases online,” Mr Macharia says.

Buyers can use different payment methods.

“There are instalment payment options, where credit facilities are provided for by financial services partners. This helps especially Kenyans in diaspora or cities and building at home,” Mr Macharia adds.

He has also partnered with other platforms like myShamba Digital which has created an app that verifies land documentation, MyPaylend which provides financial and credit facilities to potential buyers and merchants, and Ecobba, a platform built to support all kinds of savings and investment groups, from SACCOs to informal community societies like chamas.

Vendors pay Sh100 or Sh3, 000 depending on whether it is daily or monthly usage.

“Being a new e-commerce concept, it has taken a lot of convincing of vendors to showcase their products. It is almost like a culture where people need to see who else is on the platform before they feel confident enough to join,” he says.

He adds that when starting any business, look for a mentor. “A business mentor is very important, also get a team of like-minded individuals who can ensure the success of the project,” he says, adding that the M-jenzi.com mobile app is accessible to Android mobile users.

