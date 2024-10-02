Making of an orator: How we conquered public speaking fear

It is said that "human beings function perfectly until asked to stand up and speak—then the brain takes on a life of its own." Public speaking is widely recognised as one of the most common fears people face.

However, some have conquered this fear, found their voice, and now eloquently deliver speeches without wishing the ground would open and swallow them whole. Herein lie their insights, lessons, and advice.

Overtalking, rumbling…

Viviane Odoh Mike-Eze, a communication consultant, says her journey in public speaking began about 10 years ago while working for a non-governmental organisation focused on sustainability.

Tasked with informing communities about the organisation's initiatives, Viviane initially struggled to communicate effectively. "My main issue was structuring my thoughts in a way that would make sense to others and keep them engaged in what I was saying," she says.

What tell-tale signs showed you the public was not keen on what you were saying? "When the audience is waiting for you to get to the point, making statements such as, 'Oh! I'm confused! Can you take me back to where...,' or repeatedly asking questions referring to something you said earlier, checking their watches, fidgeting, frowning, or scrolling on their phones, it's clear they are losing focus."

On the flip side, Viviane shares that you will know you have impacted the audience and delivered a successful speech if they nod, smile, or are pondering what you said.

Viviane Odoh mike-Eza, a communication consultant during the interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi on September 26, 2024. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Around 2013, Viviane enrolled in public speaking classes to not only polish her skills but also instill confidence in the people who had a stake in her career growth.

"I was with my boss, and we were pitching a project to a school, completely unprepared. We had no idea what questions they would ask, and I was in awe of how she winged it. To her, it was a piece of cake. She exuded so much confidence. Eventually, a couple of years later, she left, and I took over her role. That's when I realised I had to do something to improve and be better. Now, I coach people on how to be a good public speaker," she says.

While her eloquence did not mushroom overnight, Viviane attributes her success to Toastmasters International meetings and practice.

"We learn from one another. Today I'm the speaker, and you are the evaluator… tomorrow we swap. For instance, I used to struggle with not opening up when delivering my speech, which, by the way, should have an introduction, body, and conclusion. I would even hide behind the seat. But my fellow Toastmaster corrected me, saying, 'Let people see your shoes and how you've dressed,'" a memory that is still engraved in her.

Could not utter a word in public

Wahiga Gichinga, a leadership coach and author, reveals that before her current titles, she could not speak in front of people, other than her peers, with her accounting background playing a huge role.

She says, "As an accountant, I did not need to talk to anyone because the numbers spoke for me, but when I wanted to transition to a new career, I realised I could not talk to people. And the question then was, 'How do you function? Because if you can't talk to people, you can't be seen or heard.' That was the point I realised I needed to fill the gap."

Additionally, Wahiga recalls that an interdepartmental meeting that put her on the spot, and she could not utter a single word, intensified her fear of speaking in public.

Wahiga Gichinga during an interview at Nation Centre in Nairobi on September 27, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Was it because you did not know the answer, or just words were not forming? "Someone once said, 'Human beings are always functional until asked to stand up and speak' (laughs)… and then the brain takes on a life of its own. I bet that was it. Also, the seniority of the meeting—you know, heads of department were there, and I was the only woman present, plus the fear of saying the wrong thing because you need those bonuses and promotions to come through as they should."

However, Wahiga's boss did not shame her. He was gracious, which sparked her desire to be in spaces where she engaged with people more. Yet, she did not make any real move toward change until seven years later.

"In that job then, I was dealing with people who were too aggressive to a point where I realised I needed to speak up and defend myself, plus be seen and heard. In that wake, I felt I needed to leave accounting, so it amplified it," she elaborates.

When Wahiga joined the public speaking forum, she was put on the spot on the first day, and for a long minute, she could not utter a word.

She mumbled some words and sat, but she was applauded.

"The members reached out after the session and told me, 'That was the beginning point, at least you said something… tomorrow, you will say two words.' That encouragement made me feel safe, and that is how my journey began," she reveals.

For some months, Wahiga worked with a mentor who coached her on communication. She reveals the first speeches she wrote had more red marks than original black, but she learned how to structure her speeches. "How to have a theme and align yourself to them, have kickpoints. I struggled with eye contact, and my mentor would sit strategically in the room, and when I got frightened by other people's stares, she encouraged me to look at her."

Additionally, Wahiga's mentor would get external experts to critique her work, which she says was more of sandwiching the elements for improvement with what she delivered well.

"One day, this renowned lawyer and MC came, and as much as I was self-conscious, I delivered my speech. The lawyer took some phrases from my speech and even used them in his emceeing gig and credited me. That was the beginning of my poetry book and my authoring journey," she says.

entertaining crowds

When Kelvin Okari, a claims analyst and MC, was born, he had a cleft lip, and though it was corrected, it left a dent in his confidence. Additionally, Kelvin says that coming from a humble background, he kept to himself.

"It was more of a lack of confidence that comes with the humility of poverty. So, I did most of my things through writing, and I was discovered to have the best handwriting in Class Three. That gave me a confidence boost as a writer, not in speaking. I even participated in the music festival presenting a solo verse, but I could only do it because I crammed it," he recalls.

In high school, Kelvin joined the journalism club for the sole purpose of honing his skills in anchoring and attending school functions for news.

"My confidence started to build, but I could only thrive in familiar crowds. This continued even in campus until people randomly told me that I had a good voice that could move crowds, but I wasn't utilising it," he opens up.

Kelvin later joined Toastmasters International, and during his ice-breaking speech, he says, "The voices in my head," opening up about his struggles that limited his potential in speech.

Little by little, Kelvin honed his skills in confidence, vocal variety, gestures, and audience interaction. With this, Kelvin began emceeing, and he shares that with every event, he still combats imposter syndrome.

This was through "Dressing well, arriving on time, and affirming to myself that I am here because I need to be here and was selected because I was good at my job. Secondly, I would research the audience—who they are, their age, the history of the previous event, and what feedback they gave so that I could correct it when emceeing."

How would you ensure that this is what they wanted to hear? "I will give you an example. If I'm to go on a date with a lady 20-25 years old, I basically know they want to hear about fashion, trips, something fun and interesting to do. If I were to have the same conversation with a 30- to 40-year-old, they would want to hear about business, goals, and what they are planning to achieve," he says.

To perfect his emceeing skills, Kelvin volunteered at his employer's events after feeling that the previous MCs were underwhelming.

"So early 2018, when my employer was launching a strategic project, I did it pro bono, but in December they paid me. Since then, for every single event in that company, I'm the MC, and I'm paid separately. Sometimes I'm paid for three hours, an amount that is more than my monthly salary. They even allow me to go to our competitors to MC. This has made me put in extra work because I'm supported," he says.

Stammering in a group of people

When anxiety and fear overwhelmed Robert Karanja, a financial analyst, he would sometimes stammer in group settings. He explains that this stemmed from his background, which made him feel as though he wasn't measuring up to the people he was talking to.

"My parents worked hard to take me to good schools. However, we were not rich. I was interacting with people who were wealthier and could speak better, so I felt I was not measuring up."

Robert Karanja, a Financial Analyst who initially stammered when in a group but has improved his public speaking skills. Photo credit: Pool

Now, in retrospect, about nine years later, Robert attributes the stammering to a lack of confidence and general social anxiety. But what was his aha! moment? "My thankful speech after my wedding ceremony in May 2016. I felt I had not presented myself well and/or did not live up to that moment… I nervously mumbled through my words, and after that, I went to sort of apologise to my aunt for it. There was a sense of disappointment."

However, his wife, prior to them tying the knot, was a good public speaker and had even won contests.

She wooed Robert into the Toastmasters programme, and in October he joined. After delivering two speeches, he took part in a contest in early 2017. He shares, "What that contest did for me was create that sense of focus and urgency toward getting better in public speaking."

Now, years in, Robert shares that he has overcome the stammering, and it shone during his brother's wedding. "I was the one who was supposed to introduce everybody and say positive words to him and his bride. I did that, and I remember after that, one of my cousins came up to me and said that when she gets married, she wants me to be the one who speaks on behalf of the family."

However, Robert admits that his public speaking at that event brought satisfaction to himself, and he did not walk away with a hint of regret as he had previously.