Monicah Mwaniki, one of two female asset fund managers in Kenya

Monicah Mwaniki is a sociologist who co-founded Arvocap Asset Managers, an asset management company.

At Arvocap, she is the CEO, making her one of the two women in Kenya running companies that offer fund management, wealth advisory, family offices and corporate finance solutions.

Investment trusts are still overwhelmingly run by men.

Research from the Association of Investment Companies shows that just 12 percent of trust managers globally are women, a figure that is growing at a “glacial pace.”

She talks to the BDLife about how she transitioned from sociology to fixed-income dealership.

Your background in sociology is quite unique, especially considering your career in finance. How did you make that transition?

I’ve always had a passion for mathematics, excelling in it throughout high school, where I even participated in various math contests. On some occasions, I would even teach lessons in place of my teacher.

In university, I became increasingly interested in understanding human behavior, which naturally led me to sociology. However, my love for math never faded. I pursued a CPA qualification alongside my degree in sociology and environmental studies, allowing me to integrate both my interests.

How has your sociology background been beneficial in finance? Many say that emotions play a significant role in investment decisions.

It’s been incredibly valuable. Understanding investor behavior—whether they’re institutions or individuals—has been crucial.

Knowing when and how to communicate effectively, being able to read cues, and relating well with others are skills that give me an edge in this industry.

Your career reflects a willingness to explore your interests. Many professionals tend to stay within one field, while you've ventured into several. What advice would you give to someone wanting to step out of their comfort zone?

It’s essential to recognize that academic qualifications are just the beginning—they don't define your ability in any field. Instead, they teach you how to think.

If you approach your education seriously, you can excel in almost any area. But clarity is key. Be very clear about what you want to achieve, and remain open to opportunities beyond your initial training.

After a successful corporate career, what motivated you to start something similar yet distinct, something you could call your own?

I consider myself daring. After years of engaging with clients, I felt a higher calling. Alongside my talented co-founders, we saw both challenges and opportunities that led to the creation of Arvocap Asset Managers.

This was a big leap for me, as the asset management field has established heavyweights, but I was ready to shake things up and make an impact.

You’re a mother of three and have built a successful career. How have you balanced family and professional life?

Balancing both is challenging, and I believe something always has to give—that’s just reality. I’ve been fortunate to have a strong support system.

Arvocap Asset Managers CEO Monicah Mwaniki during an interview at her home on October 1, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu| Nation Media Group

My family steps in whenever necessary, whether it’s for a school event or other commitments. But beyond that, personal motivation is what keeps everything on track.

What advice would you give to women striving for similar success while also raising a family?

Take your time and avoid rushing into anything. The pressure of the biological clock can sometimes feel overwhelming, but if you can quiet that pressure, you’ll be just fine. It’s also important to reevaluate your goals.

Many people set strict timelines for achievements—let go of those self-imposed limits. Focus on putting your best foot forward, and you’ll stay afloat.

Did you borrow some of this advice?

If I am to be very honest with myself, looking back I rushed certain decisions. But every step has its pros and cons, and I’ve grown by taking those bold risks.

You also enjoy travel and exercise. Could you tell us more about your fitness routine?

Exercise is like magic for me. Whether it's jogging or aerobics, it renews my energy and clears my mind. I work out at least three times a week, and more if I can. It’s an essential part of my routine.

You’re involved in philanthropy and are the founder of Jaberaz. Can you tell us about this group?

Jaberaz is a sisterhood of women who all met in high school around 2005 or 2006. There are twelve of us, and we’ve shared so much—supporting one another, exploring new places, and encouraging each other through life’s challenges. Jaberaz is more than just a group; it’s become like family, a way for us to navigate life together.

Finally, what has life taught you?