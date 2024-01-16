Careers The dark truth about telling white lies during interviews

By WANGU KANURI

In the high-stakes world of job hunting, the lines between ambition and reality can often blur. Take, for instance, these interviewees who found themselves in a web of half-truths during their job search.

After years of running their own business, Alex* decided to go back to employment. However, the ‘ business owner’ title on his resume wasn’t opening the doors he had hoped for.

In desperation, Alex made a pivotal decision: he changed the title to ‘office manager’. Suddenly, the job market responded enthusiastically, with interview invitations pouring in.

Alex had to tread a delicate line during a recent interview. He spoke honestly about the experiences and skills he had gained while running his business but conveniently omitted that he was the owner.

When he received a job offer, the strategy appeared to have finally paid off. However, with the employment contingent on a background check, the reality of his omissions looms large.

The background check is thorough and requires detailed information about past employment. There’s an option to declare self-employment, but for Alex, that would mean revealing the truth about being a business owner—a truth that might unravel the carefully constructed narrative presented to the interviewers.

Alex is in a dilemma. If the company contracted to do the background check digs deep enough, it might discover the truth about the business ownership. The Internet has a way of uncovering hidden truths. A simple Google search might reveal Alex’s connection to their business.

Meanwhile, Jane*, in one memorable interview, was asked about her long-term career goals and commitment. Eager to secure the job, Jane confidently promised a long-term commitment to the company despite her doubts. Deep down, she knew she would jump ship for a better opportunity without hesitation.

Jane and Alex represent quintessential cases of interviewees who resort to white lies. While these fabrications may appear minor and not truly reflect their identities, they strategically position themselves at an advantageous standing where even the slightest embellishment can tilt the scales in their favour.

Why do white lies creep into the interview room?

Nellie Akungu, a human capital consultant, says that the top reason why candidates tell white lies is to increase their chances of landing a job.

This tactic aligns closely with those aiming for a higher salary because they can easily negotiate for better pay by appearing more qualified.

“Getting a better job title, like being called a manager, supervisor or head of a certain department,” she offers.

Additionally, Ms Akungu points out that the urge to create an impressive perception for interviewers is an equally strong push factor for white lies.

The job market is very competitive and mirrors a battlefield where candidates do not necessarily care about the process but victory. Ms Akungu shares that this competitive nature does not excuse interviewees to lie about their capabilities or qualifications.

“Also, candidates fail to understand their value. If you are not qualified for a job to the extent that you have to exaggerate your qualifications, you do not know your value. Because if you did, you’d know it’s best to present yourself with your own strengths as they are,” she says.

Ethical and legal ramifications

While candidates strive for better positions and higher salaries and aim to excel in their interviews, Ms Akungu shares that they raise concerns about their integrity.

“It comes down to your moral compass. You compromise your integrity and professionalism if you lie about your education qualification, skills, and criminal record. You are presenting yourself in the market as an amateur.”

Recalling a past experience, Ms Akungu shares, “This candidate had a criminal history. When we asked the candidate about a gap, he said he left for a personal reason, while the truth was that he had been terminated because of a criminal act. We did some background check and confirmed his involvement. With the feedback, the candidate lost their chance.”

Fortunately, or unfortunately, Ms Akungu cautions that such actions often tend to backfire as they catch up with a candidate in the workplace. The key performance indicators (KPIs), she says, may end up exposing one and potentially result in job loss.

“If you cannot hit your set KPIs yet you claimed to be excellent in the field you were hired for, more often than not, your boss will terminate your contract,” she adds.

Walemba Jay, a curriculum vitae expert, shares the legal consequences of lying about the circumstances leading to leaving a previous employer; for instance, the new employer can terminate the contract.

“If you lied about your academic qualifications, say your certificates are fake, you can be sued,” he says.

Effects of telling white lies

Besides losing a job after being caught in a lie, Mr Jay says that a candidate can erode your trust and credibility, which is crucial for professional relationships. Moreover, a candidate’s reputation may suffer in the long term, potentially limiting their future career opportunities.

“Every employer is on the lookout. When hiring, they will look at your CV trying to join the dots, for instance, if you mentioned a company that had been involved in a scandal.”

Additionally, if a candidate manages to secure a position through white lies, Mr Jay notes that they might struggle to relate with colleagues and may not be as productive as desired, particularly in a senior management role.

“If you are a supervisor and maybe you lied about having gone to the university when you need clarifications, some colleagues or junior staff can berate you, especially if it is deemed easy by the majority.”

As Mr Jay sees it, the bottom line is that white lies affect one’s professionalism and brand.

On the other hand, for an organisation that tolerates a culture of condoning white lies, Mr Jay highlights that this leads to a poor working environment.

“When staff know that a certain employee was retained unfairly, they will be demoralised, especially if they were honest and did not land the position. This will affect the work culture,” he says.

When all is said and done, Mr Jay suggests companies can eliminate candidates’ need to resort to white lies by implementing comprehensive recruitment strategies. This includes engaging external agencies for background checks and collaborating with specialised recruiters in specific fields.

