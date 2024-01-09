Wellness & Fitness The art of rescheduling: Cancelling a job interview when you have an illness

A woman seated during a job interview. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

Last week, I came across a social media post where someone expressed concern about an upcoming interview. They wrote, "I have an interview next Tuesday, but I've been seriously ill this week and I'm still not feeling well. Is it acceptable to inform the interviewer that I'm unable to attend? Will it leave a negative impression?"

This query reflects a common dilemma faced by interviewees who encounter unexpected circumstances shortly before an interview.

While it's essential to recognise that interviewers are human too, it's also important to consider certain crucial factors in such situations.

Joan Thuo, an interview preparation consultant, says the rule of thumb is to promptly inform the interviewer that you cannot attend or participate in the interview and inquire if rescheduling is an option.

"I would really discourage anyone from attending an interview when they are not 100 percent okay because that tells me that you think I am not human enough to believe that you are not well. Additionally, it decreases the chances that you will do well during that interview," she explains.

Communicating

While the approach to communication can either address or leave the 'elephant in the room' unacknowledged, Ms Thuo suggests that candidates should notify the interviewer of their illness using the same communication channel originally used to set up the interview.

In addition, it's important to express regret for any disruption caused and inquire if any additional information is required, while also assuring the interviewer of your willingness to provide it as soon as possible.

"Time is of the essence because if you delay, you might be too sick to contact them. Secondly, it is going to be very unprofessional if it is done 30 minutes to the interview."

Ms Thuo further points out that it can be hard to verify if a candidate is genuinely ill, but eyebrows might be raised regarding their honesty if they report their sickness only minutes before the interview is due to start.

First impression vs oversharing

Unforeseen contingencies often serve as a test of how well potential employers and employees can manage crises.

Elvis Mayaka, the Managing Director of Teltonika Kenya, says the manner in which these situations are addressed can demonstrate whether the organisation you seek to be part of prioritises a people-centric approach.

"For instance, if you get a response telling you that you have wasted the organisation's time and they will not proceed with you... it will be difficult for you to get a sick off even when employed," he points out.

However, it's important to be aware that the company in question might be rushing against time and unable to reschedule an in-person interview. In such cases, you could propose a remote interview, provided they still view you as a suitable candidate.

Should the illness be recurring, Mr Mayaka recommends being forthright with your potential employer and providing specific dates when you will feel better, based on history, for the interview.

"Disclosing about your sickness depends on the illness itself and how comfortable you are to sharing that with your potential employer. Being honest increases your chances of having an opportunity with that employer," he adds.

Rescheduling vs showcasing enthusiasm

Truth of the matter is that rescheduling is a 50-50 bargain, and in the event the interviewer does not get back, Ms Thuo advises that you should check on them twice then let it slide.

"If you requested for a reschedule and there is no response in 24 hours, you can write back. If still no response, check again then let it go," she expounds.

On the other hand, if a rescheduled interview is approved, Ms Thuo recommends that you should consider bringing documents to verify your illness, even if these are not explicitly requested by the interviewer.

"At the beginning of the interview, you can appreciate them once more for rescheduling and present the documents. It is not going to hurt if you proof you were sick," she notes.

Additionally, Mr Manyaka suggests that in the email where the rescheduling is confirmed, you should take the opportunity to express enthusiasm for the company and the position, in so doing, demonstrate that you are well-informed and engaged.

"You can say that you researched about the company and found that it is engaging in XYZ which you have prior knowledge on and that you are ready to showcase your skills. Make the hiring manager understand that you really want to attend the interview and want the job. Because the moment you said you are sick, they created scenarios in their minds that maybe you are faking or not interested, but they still want to give you a chance," he emphasises.

