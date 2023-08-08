Careers Unseen battle with imposter syndrome

The imposter syndrome is a psychological phenomenon that sees high-achievers convinced they’re mere frauds, awaiting inevitable exposure. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

Picture standing atop the podium of your own achievements, the applause deafening, yet all you can hear is a whispering tale of underserved success: “Do I really belong here?”

This isn’t the plot of a psychological thriller — it’s the everyday narrative of countless professionals. A paradox where brilliance battles self-doubt and achievements come with an asterisk of uncertainty.

Experienced by many yet discussed by few, the imposter syndrome is a psychological phenomenon that sees high-achievers convinced they’re mere frauds, awaiting inevitable exposure.

Origin

George Wasike, managing director at Strategic Insights Consultants Limited and a seasoned career coach, highlights a plethora of reasons that could lead an individual to experience imposter syndrome.

From the home or family setup. “I remember when I was growing up, I would have my friend coming in and every now and then my parents would be comparing our results and be like George, hii ni ujinga kiasi gani?’ (What kind of stupidity is this) And the issue was not because I was performing very badly but the parent wants to compare,” he reveals.

By such doing, the parent will never encourage you, acknowledge anything good you do and you are never given the freedom to express yourself. Mr Wasike shares that that in itself walks with you even in your workplace.

“You never think that anyone who is in authority will appreciate you. You feel no one thinks you can do the task, or you have even achieved the duty. You believe that you are in that role because you sat through the interview and passed but in the job, you have not owned up the role.”

Mr Wasike underscores those biases, whether based on gender, ageism, or ableism, can contribute to imposter syndrome.

This mentality, which might dismiss the abilities of women, the young, or those with disabilities, especially those that have not come to terms with their disabilities, denies them their rightful place at the table.

“I remember interviewing someone and when I did the phone interview first, I did not know they were living with multiple sclerosis disability. Sitting through the face-to-face interview, this person was always trying to validate their space. The first question he asked is, 'is this interview going to be affected by the way my orientation is right now?’” he explains.

However, the credentials of this particular interviewee, according to Mr Wasike, showed that he had a master’s degree and a few years of experience. He got multiple sclerosis three years ago and seemed he had not yet come to terms with the condition.

“For young people most, employers feel that they do not measure up to anything and will dismiss them with every instance that comes their way. Talks such as 'wewe kijana nyamaza’ (young man keep quiet) or you have a long way to go.”

In addition, Mr Wasike shares that if you get a promotion or offer that you do not measure up, then the imposter syndrome might be under your sleeve.

In today’s environment, it’s not breaking news for promotions to be handed out based on personal relationships, favouritism, or even physical attraction rather than merit.

However, each position demands the ability to make informed decisions and provide contributions befitting the role’s expectations.

“You will always be held back because even though there is something you can say, everyone in the room will be like 'this is a child/related to the boss’.”

George Wasike, the Managing Director at Strategic Insights Consultants Limited and a seasoned career coach. PHOTO | POOL

At the workplace setup, an employee who politely declines roles or responsibilities could be a candidate for imposter syndrome.

“For instance, you have been called by your supervisor or manager to take up a leadership role and you immediately say no because you feel you have a sense of inadequacy,” he explains.

Additionally, if you consistently downplay your accomplishments or hastily credit them to others, even when you’ve been at the forefront, you might be contending with imposter syndrome.

Mr Wasike also observes that such individuals often hesitate to share their views or opinions, feeling a sense of discomfort or unease, as they believe their insights might not be valued or worthy of attention.

“If you are asked to say something or contribute in a meeting you will often hear them say no you have said everything,” he says.

Although there’s a clear distinction between fear and humility, concern arises when fear paralyses your thoughts, preventing you from voicing simple solutions or suggestions that could elevate you or even improve the organisation.

This mental barrier stems from a profound feeling of inadequacy.

Mr Wasike also notes that another tell-tale sign is someone who is constantly anxious. “For example, if you are called up to speak then you are all sweaty and before you even speak you are very apologetic, or you stutter throughout”.

Impacts

Elizabeth Mbugua, a human resource practitioner at Kenbright Holdings Limited says while imposter syndrome could motivate you to work better the cons outweigh the pros.

An employee will second-guess themselves, and overthink slowing down productivity. “For instance, if they are meant to send an email to their seniors, this person will keep writing, deleting and rewriting checking whether each and every phrase is used as it should be, enquire from others,” she explains.

However, you would find that all the email needed was just simple English that is communicative. This in turn will breed mistrust and won’t be given major tasks within the organisation.

Personal strategies

Ms Mbugua shares that at the heart of shaking imposter syndrome off is speaking positively about yourself and continuous personal development.

“This can be achieved through keeping track of the minute or small things that you have achieved. For instance, if you were supposed to wake up at 6am but you arose from bed at 5:58am celebrate that,” she says.

Elizabeth Mbugua, a Human Resource practitioner with Kenbright Holdings Limited. PHOTO | POOL

Also, you could get genuine voices of reason that would give you constructive feedback which would help you better yourself.

“Define success individually. When you have imposter syndrome, you could easily justify why you got a job from being related to the employer to chance. But when you define success personally, it could be I got this job because I have this degree in this area and the expertise,” she explains.

Ms Mbugua advises employees to refrain from drawing comparisons with others and to have a clear, independent understanding of their own aspirations.

Ms Mbugua notes that even when individuals excel in certain areas, they often downplay their own strengths by comparing themselves to others.

Instead of honing their unique talents and achieving excellence, they become preoccupied with what others are doing, especially in areas they might not be proficient in. This distraction can significantly delay their progress towards personal goals.

“They give sub-standard work because deep within them, they know there is someone else who can do the tasks better than them.”

When an employee grappling with imposter syndrome is part of a team, their colleagues often feel compelled to double-check their work.

Ms Mbugua emphasises that should this individual hold a leadership role, it's likely they won’t command trust. This trust deficit can lead to vulnerabilities, paving the way for potential sabotage.

The lack of respect for such a leader can ripple down, affecting the performance of their subordinates. After all, it’s challenging for employees to give their best when even their leader lacks self-confidence.

