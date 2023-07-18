Careers Employees key to success of organisation’s strategic plan

In the symphony of success, where the harmonious collaboration of talent, vision, and execution creates masterpieces, one conductor holds the baton — performance management. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

More by this Author

In the symphony of success, where the harmonious collaboration of talent, vision, and execution creates masterpieces, one conductor holds the baton — performance management.

Far more than a bureaucratic process or a mere checkbox exercise, effective performance management has emerged as the blood that runs through any workplace’s veins, pumping through an organisation.

The igniter of potential and catalyst of growth. Performance management propels individuals and teams towards unprecedented levels of success.

Martin Wanjohi, lead consultant and head of learning at iPerformance Africa, says the foundation of performance management lies within an organisation’s strategic framework.

It delves into the essence of what an organisation aims to accomplish, how it plans to achieve it, and the essential factors and capabilities required for success.

Read: How employees fall victim to self-doubt

“Performance management then goes back to how employees contributed to the success of the strategy that was outlined,” he explains.

Harnessing the symphony of strategy and performance, performance management enables organisations to orchestrate and fine-tune their collective achievements.

It is the key to unlocking the secrets of success by scrutinising the invaluable role played by every individual towards the triumphant melody of organisational triumph.

Key components

Mr Wanjohi points out that numerous companies grapple with ambiguous goals, which can arise from various factors, including changing market conditions and ineffective organisational communication.

“For instance, in the retail industry, a company experiencing shifting consumer preferences might revise its goals to focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

While these new aspirations are essential for long-term success, without clear communication and specific guidelines, employees may find it challenging to align their efforts with the organisation’s sustainability objectives,” he explains.

In the symphony of organisational success, fairness plays a vital role in performance management. Mr Wanjohi shares that, as human beings, we are susceptible to forgetfulness.

When a company lacks a robust data tracking system, employee performance evaluation heavily relies on memory during an appraisal.

“This reliance on memory introduces the risk of bias and subjectivity, leading to inconsistencies and unfair assessments. Accomplishments may be overlooked, and efforts may go unrecognised, creating a discordant note in the organisation’s harmony.”

Just like the grading system, a rating scale in an organisation stipulates the performance of an employee guided by its philosophy.

This, Mr Wanjohi says, differs from one organisation to another and should clearly define the specific metrics being measured.

He suggests that the process of conducting performance appraisals should be firmly established and adhered to consistently.

“For instance, a revenue of Sh100 million from a salesperson could be considered above average or average, depending on the organisation’s rating scale.”

Irene Mwende, a certified HR professional at Aurum Consultants Limited, says effective communication begins with clearly outlining an organisation’s desires, emphasising their significance, articulating a detailed commitment and envisioning the outcomes of achieving the set goals.

Salvaging situations

In a team with a performing employee and an underperforming one, Ms Mwende says first establish the issue, which could be organisational or personal.

“For instance, organisational issues could arise from being sent to a different branch of the company where the employee struggles to adapt to how the branch works,” she says.

If the team is hostile towards one member, the performance of the said employee will be affected.

Ms Mwende explains that the hostility could emanate from favouritism, being sidelined or their input being deemed insignificant.

After identifying the issue causing the performance gap in a team, Ms Mwende advises that resolving the problem fast could salvage the situation.

“When an employee underperforms, the team leader or supervisor must acknowledge instances when the employee has performed well,” she says.

In cases where an employee’s performance shows inconsistency, Ms Mwende advises implementing a performance improvement plan (PIP) to provide guidance and support.

“Before terminating the contract of an employee under PIP, the employer must ensure that the termination complies with applicable employment laws and contractual obligations,” she says.

When an employee rates themselves as excellent across all evaluation criteria while the manager assigns a rating of need for improvement,’ Ms Mwende suggests that the employee can appeal.

Read: Are your management tactics driving away top performers?

“While it is natural for individuals to present themselves positively, the appeal process fosters objectivity in assessing performance.”

The performance form, she adds, should be aligned with an employee’s job description.

She underscores that appealing allows for a more comprehensive and fair evaluation by providing an opportunity to review the assessment from an unbiased standpoint, a process done by a sub-committee.

“You cannot question a teacher in regards to a security job.”

→ [email protected]