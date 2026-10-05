Sweet potatoes move from farm into the living room

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A sweet potato in water as part of an indoor plant project in this photo taken on September 30, 2026.
By
Jackson Ngari
Contributor
Nation Media Group
Sweet potatoes are more often associated with kitchens and farms than living-room décor, but creative artist Ivan Namunguba is giving the familiar crop a different purpose.
Ivan grows sweet potatoes indoors in transparent glasses, allowing the roots to develop in water while shoots and vines spread above the container. For him, the appeal is as much visual as practical.
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