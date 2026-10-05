Sweet potatoes move from farm into the living room

Sweet potatoes are more often associated with kitchens and farms than living-room décor, but creative artist Ivan Namunguba is giving the familiar crop a different purpose.

Ivan grows sweet potatoes indoors in transparent glasses, allowing the roots to develop in water while shoots and vines spread above the container. For him, the appeal is as much visual as practical.

"I decided to grow the sweet potato because of its beauty. It grows like a vine, just like we see other indoor plants grow," he says.

Ivan Namunguba at his home in Ruiru on September 30, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

He began experimenting around August this year, but his first attempt did not go as planned. "I submerged the whole sweet potato in water, and it started to rot. The other attempts later were successful after learning from my mistake," he says.

Ivan says he simply lets the sweet potato sit in a transparent glass of water, so the roots stay visible while the shoots grow upwards. The first results can appear in about two weeks.

"It would take like two weeks for you to see the first shoots and the roots, and that's how you'll be able to see the results. After that, it will continue growing inch by inch," he says.

The shoots eventually develop into vines, which he allows to spread around the space.

Unlike some ornamental houseplants that require specialised products or regular treatment, his setup demands little expenditure after the initial purchase.

"I bought about five sweet potatoes for Sh100. I planted one and cooked the rest. I used a drinking glass from my kitchen, and repurposed it into a planter. I have also experimented with wine glasses, and the result is beautiful!" he says.

A sweet potato in water as part of an indoor plant project in this photo taken on September 30, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Water is the main maintenance requirement. "After two days, I pour out the water and replace it with clean, fresh water," he says.

Leaving the plant in the same water for too long can create an unpleasant smell. Transparent containers also allow the roots to become part of the display.

"You can plant the sweet potato in soil, but then you won’t see the roots, which are quite remarkable. In a glass set-up, you see the white roots, and the green vines with leaves crawling out…it is beautiful," he says.

Beyond aesthetics, the plant also retains its agricultural use. The shoots can be cut and planted in soil to grow sweet potatoes. "If somebody wants to plant them, you can just cut the shoots and plant them. They will grow very well in the soil," he says.

Ivan’s creativity has attracted online attention. After he posted the plants on TikTok and Instagram, people began asking about similar displays.

"I plan to commercialise them. I posted them on my TikTok and Instagram, and they went viral. I didn't expect people to watch them and start inquiring about them," he says.

He is considering selling each plant for Sh500, presented in a customised glass container.

"I would probably customise a glass bottle since I am also a creative artist, then sell it," he says.

Sweet potatoes placed in glasses of water in this photo taken on September 30, 2026. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

He has also considered displaying the plants in champagne glasses, making the growing roots and vines part of the decorative presentation.

Reactions have largely centred on the plant's unusual appearance.

"People have told me that it's creative. It's not a plant that everyone has at home. It's just a unique one," he says.

For Ivan, that mix of familiarity and novelty is the attraction. "It's local, but it's unique and beautiful."

He believes other food crops could be similarly repurposed for indoor gardening, particularly where people want greenery without spending heavily on ornamental plants.

"The last time we planted onions, we removed the shoots and cooked them," he says.