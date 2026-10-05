Kenya's retirement health funding isn't a savings problem, it is a systems issue

When National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi gazetted the Retirement Benefits (Post-Retirement Medical Funds (PRMF) Regulations, 2026, the announcement was framed, predictably, as a savings triumph.
Workers can now ring-fence part of their retirement benefits for healthcare, including up to 50 percent of accrued benefits at retirement, up to 10 percent of accrued benefits while still active, and 100 percent of Additional Voluntary Contributions. Contributions to PRMF also attract tax relief of up to Sh15,000 a month. Trustees will be vetted; funds registered and governance tightened.