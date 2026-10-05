Prime

The real cost of a stone-clad home

Blue stone bush placed on a wall of a building in Naivasha, Nakuru County on September 25, 2026.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Wanja Mbuthia

Web Moderator

Nation Media Group

Across Kenya, the face of new houses is fast changing. Instead of neatly painted walls, home owners are embracing stones: rough or smooth, grey, brown or purple-tinged, each piece slightly different from the one beside it. The same material edges pool decks, lines driveways and bathroom feature walls, giving homes that rugged, beautiful finish.

Tabitha Wanyoike, founder of Gail Stone Works, has been cashing on this trend since she took over her parents stone cutting, shaping and installing business in 2016. In the last decade, she says, she has watched the market move from a niche curiosity to a mainstream choice for homeowners, developers and even recreational spaces.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME In Kenya’s connected economy, risk doesn’t stop at a firm’s door

  2. PRIME Turkana’s potential to become a major gold mining economy

  3. PRIME Inside Sh15bn IPO pay for Quickmart owners

  4. PRIME Banks expect borrowing costs to fall on unchanged CBK benchmark rate

In the headlines

View All