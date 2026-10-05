The real cost of a stone-clad home

Across Kenya, the face of new houses is fast changing. Instead of neatly painted walls, home owners are embracing stones: rough or smooth, grey, brown or purple-tinged, each piece slightly different from the one beside it. The same material edges pool decks, lines driveways and bathroom feature walls, giving homes that rugged, beautiful finish.
Tabitha Wanyoike, founder of Gail Stone Works, has been cashing on this trend since she took over her parents stone cutting, shaping and installing business in 2016. In the last decade, she says, she has watched the market move from a niche curiosity to a mainstream choice for homeowners, developers and even recreational spaces.