Finding a great bra…It isn’t as easy as abc

By Wangu Kanuri

How do you wear a brassiere and what type suits you? You would assume that wearing is bra is as easy as ABC. But then perfection and comfort is what you may have not mastered.

If you are plus-size and feeling frustrated on your quest for a bra, know that you are not alone, sizing is not standard, it varies by brand, and your two breasts can even be different volumes.

Tracy Karimi, the manager of Double Dee, a lingerie shop in Nairobi, says to know if your bra is perfect, first, each breast should seat on each bra cup. Wearing a good bra is not just for comfort but it also eases back and shoulder pains.

“If there is no space in between, there is bound to be friction between the bust, especially for plus-size women, causing itchiness and scarring,” she says.

Because 80 percent of the support comes from the bra band and straps which lift the breasts, many women pick the wrong straps which leave them with dark marks on the shoulders and digging into your skin.

So how can you know you are wearing a good bra?

Your breasts should fill the cup size without creating spillage or cutting into your sides or the top part of your chest.

The cup size comes in different alphabets, for instance, B, D, or HH cup. To know if it is a perfect fit, slide two fingers, your index and middle finger at the back of the bra, then pull the band.

“If you can slide your index finger under the strap comfortably then you are wearing a good bra,” Tracy says, adding that the under band should sit firmly to your back. If it is lifted up, your band.

A luxury lingerie designer once said to make sure everything is sitting in your bra correctly, use the “scoop and swoop” technique.

Once you have a bra on, lift the breasts with your hand, nudge them where you want them.

So how should you wear a bra?

Place your bra against your tummy, close the hooks, the outermost hook, pull it up to your shoulders then wear your straps. This promotes the longevity of the bra and reduces easy wear and tear. As the bra grows older, you can close the second or third hook.

“Hooking the ends of your bra from the front then turning it, pulls the band and ruins its elasticity. Also, your bra’s underwire is strained as the pressure is at the tip of your bra and it might poke you after a while,” Tracy adds.

Additionally, while removing your bra, unclip the hooks and gently pull down the straps. This is to reduce the wear and tear of the bra.

Bend-and-shake rule for strapless bras

It is important to bend and shake to see if your breast is intact.

“Strapless bras have a silicone lining, so don’t oil your body. The silicone will not hold well,” says Anne Nyambura, the store manager of My Curves, Nairobi’s Sarit Centre branch.

Many strapless bras have a side sling, a lining that pushes the side of your breast to the front. Let the breast lie on the lining.

For years, plus-size women could not find strapless bras in Kenyan shops, with most forced to buy second-hand or travel abroad. My Curves is one of the few Kenyan shops with strapless bras, retailing at Sh5,900. The range from cups D to J.

Bra Accessories

Many accessories can help give you a perfect fit if you have added weight or want to wear a dress that requires hiding the straps of the bra. Bra accessories range from Sh150 to Sh4,700.

If you have added weight around the waistline and the bra is too tight, get a bra extender.

“The extenders are 2 to 4 inches long depending on the band of your bra. You can only use one bra extender. Using more than one makes the band stretch more than normal and ruins the bra,” says Anne.

A single and pack size of bra extenders cost Sh150 to Sh1,500.

A bra cushion is another accessory. These are silicone cushions that protect your shoulders from being dug by the straps. The bra cushion lies on the shoulder under the strap.

When the bra straps are thin, the bra cushion prevents injury to the shoulders.

Nipple covers are used when wearing boob tape or those wearing non-padded bras and their nipples are showing.

Go-low are straps that can be strapped on the bra in a V-shape design when wearing backless or deep V dresses. The go-low straps are hooked lowly to the normal bra and the essence is to ensure the bra does not show.

Boob tapes are options for strapless bras. When putting on the boob tape, do not apply oil so that it can stick well on your skin. While removing the boob tape, apply oil underneath for about five minutes then gently remove it. Also, it is advisable to wear nipple covers before strapping the boob tape as the nipples are sensitive.

My Curves sells boob tapes at Sh4,700 and also provides a pair of reusable nipple covers.

