Men bend office-look rules with funky multi-colour socks

Way back in the 80s or 90s, men exposing their socks was deeply uncool.

Men or boys who exposed their socks were those who had outgrown their trousers, which was common in low-income homes or among low-cadre employees who could not afford to replace their trousers as soon as they shrank.

Wearing multi-coloured socks with prints of doves or moustaches was also a mortifying fashion faux-pas. Office-going men wore plain-coloured socks, all hidden under the long trousers.

But now men’s socks are having a renaissance, especially for workers who still wear official.

A man wearing diamond Argyle socks. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Men are strutting through the office in neatly tailored suits but with a cheeky flash of colour peeking out from their trousers. Some are wearing boldly striped socks, others with polka dots, or whimsical designs featuring everything from pizzas to flamingos.

These men even have a story about it. One says he does not want to wear socks that look like his father’s.

Corporate world

Others say in the corporate world, where dress codes can often feel a bit stiff, these funky foot covers add colour to the boring look. These socks are a fun way to sprinkle a little joy into business casual attire.

“I’m big on coordinating my look, if I’m wearing a red jacket, I’ll try to match it with socks with a hint of red. It’s not always about being too matchy, but just enough to show you’ve put thought into the outfit,” says Peter Mumo, a graphic designer.

Kevin Namulala, who works for the government, where they are expected to dress in suits, says socks are where he can bend the rules.

“In a government office, we’re expected to dress formally, but I’ve always believed that socks are where you can bend the rules a bit. Most days, I’m in meetings with top officials, and while my suit is serious, my socks are anything but. It’s like a little secret that shows my playful side—bright colours, stripes, even cartoon patterns sometimes. It keeps things light in an otherwise formal environment,” he says.

Printed socks. Men are strutting through the office in neatly tailored suits but with a cheeky flash of colour peeking out from their trousers. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Changes in pairing

Wild socks are having a moment, and male employees are even breaking the rules on pairing. Up to the early 2000s, if you were wearing a navy suit, you only wore socks in a shade of blue that was slightly lighter or darker than your suit.

Now a navy suit with a crisp white shirt can easily be paired with socks in shades of teal, mustard, or even a patterned pair featuring contrasting colours. They offer an element of creativity and act as a conversation starter.

“I used to believe socks were merely something to cover one’s feet, but now I know they are a great way to add life to one’s outfit.

“Every time I sit down, my clients get a glimpse of the colourful patterns peeking out. It’s a great icebreaker and brings a little personality to what would otherwise be a very plain suit-and-tie outfit. I like switching things up now and then, so sometimes I go with a deep red or even socks with funny animal prints,” says David Mutua, a marketing executive.

For some, these socks are a way to break the monotony of office wear. A grey or black suit paired with socks covered in flamingos or geometric shapes creates a small but significant touch of individuality in an otherwise uniform office-wear environment.

“I work in a formal setting where suits are mandatory, but my socks are my way of showing off my fun side.

“Most people won’t notice them unless I’m sitting, but when you do, you can tell I’m all about colour coordination. If I’m wearing a blue shirt with a grey suit, my socks have to match. It’s a small detail, but it makes dressing up a lot more fun,” says Edwin Kimutai, a banker.

Some argue that as a leader if you wear wild socks, it shows some sense of authenticity. That you do not take yourself too seriously.

Geoffery Gichana, a public relations consultant, says because he is in constant meetings, and most of the time it is serious business talk, his bold socks are his little rebellion against the formalities.