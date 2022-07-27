Fashion Executive socks: The right pair makes big business impression

By JAMES KAHONGEH

For most people, shopping for socks is almost always an afterthought. Suits and shoes, belts and ties receive more attention. Like the majority of undergarments, socks are relegated to the back burner. But if you hope to make an impression during business engagements, the quality of socks matters.

Simat Shah, the owner of Kant’s, a boutique with several outlets in Nairobi, says the length, colour, fabric, functionality and style are worth considering when shopping for socks for work, especially for men.

‘‘Being conscious when buying socks allows you to select the right fit and appropriate length,’’ says Mr Shah, whose store sells exclusively men’s clothing items, with a pack of three pairs of socks retailing at Sh2,000.

But why does the length matter? Traditionally, it is considered almost inappropriate in professional circles for men to expose their bare and often hairy legs while seated. There are two recommended lengths, namely, the executive length and the mid-calf length.

The executive length goes slightly past the knees while the mid-calf length, usually 18 inches, reaches just below the knee.

With these types of dress socks, it is impossible for your legs to be exposed however high up your trousers go while seated. Black, navy blue and grey are common colours for men’s dress socks, as these could be paired with virtually any colour of the suit.

If you are a stylish person who loves funky articles, socks come in multiple colours and playful patterns to lend you that chic look.

Then there is the fabric. Ordinarily, men's socks are made of wool from merino sheep or cotton. This allows for comfort while keeping your legs and feet well aerated. Other natural materials such as bamboo, silk and cashmere are used in sock making, although on a smaller scale.

Yet dress socks made of natural materials do not come cheap. On Labucq, an online shop for executive footwear, a pair could go for as high as $40 (Sh4,700).

With some major e-commerce platforms requiring customers to buy at least several pairs of most smaller clothing items such as socks, it would cost you Sh27,636 to buy five pairs of socks on Labucq.

