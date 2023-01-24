Fashion Personal branding: Wardrobe staples to revamp your image

By CONNIE ALUOCH

New year, new start. It's never too late to revamp your image. Out with the old and in with the new.

Ladies and gentlemen as we settle into the new year we must make a conscious effort to represent the best version of ourselves and our personal brands.

Our image is communicated non-verbally in our personal brands and how we dress. It takes 60 seconds to form a first impression on a person.

First impressions are always lasting impressions. Below is a list of 10 wardrobe essentials for women and men. Quick Tip- If you have not worn items in your wardrobe for the last year this is the time to discard!

10 women’s wardrobe staples

Ankara cape

This sleeveless can be worn over various items from business formal dresses, skirts and pants to dress-down casual looks.

Jeans

Every woman needs a good pair of fitted blue jeans. The keyword is fitted. Jeans are versatile and depending on your occupation can be worn to work and transitioned to evening and weekend wear.

Weekend maxi dress

From Brunch to book clubs and church to barbeques, this is a must-have essential.

Black formal shift dress

Perfect for your corporate look and can be paired with classic pearl accessories and a brooch for an evening cocktail.

Chic white sneakers

The perfect touch of edgy style for all your weekend looks.

Metallic heels

A pair of either silver, bronze or gold heels are the new replacements for regular-toned neutral shoes and can work with most colour combinations in your wardrobe.

Neutral blouse

Colours can be white, navy blue, black, beige, and camel and can be dressed up for work with a formal skirt or pants and transition into evenings out and weekend wear paired with your jeans.

Black tailored blazer

Matches most of your work clothes and transitions into weekends paired with jeans for date night and can be worn again and again.

10 men’s wardrobe staples

Classic watch

Invest in a watch with staying power day or night. It is suitable for both business and casual events.

Black suit

Invest in a classic black suit that has the perfect fit. Always pay attention to the quality of the fabric.

The black suit worn in the corporate environs communicates authority. Its versatility is perfect for various occasions from sober to special occasions.

Chelsea boots

All gentlemen should invest in Chelsea boots as they can be paired with both formal and casual looks.

Sports jacket

Casual lounge jacket that can be worn with contrasting coloured trousers.

Chino pants

Ideal for contemporary business casual looks. Any pair of chinos can work with casual, smart casual and business-smart looks.

Reversible two-sided belt

One belt is made with two different leather colours typically black on one side and brown on the other and makes it easy to match the shoes depending on the outfit.

2- button blazer

Can be dressed up or down.

Sweatpants

Comfortable and trendy for lounge and gym wear.

