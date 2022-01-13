Fashion The best perfumes and colognes for this hot season

By Mercy Simiyu

During summer, you should avoid and do away with the heavy amber’s and sweet vanillas and reach out for something fresh, airy-florals, and zesty-citruses.

There is something extraordinary about fragrance and scents. Fragrance shares a little of our inner self with the world, our perfume leaves a first impression on people that we have never met before, and to think of it is amazing.

In this hot weather, deodorant or perfume has become a necessity.

From cult classic antiperspirant to lavender and rose-infused natural deodorants that will stay on your body for 24 hours, perfume experts Alvin Kioko and Gloria Muturi of Perfume Plug Ke have got you covered.

Prads luna rosa carbon

This is often seen as a slightly cheaper alternative to Sauvage Dior. It has a masculine and seductive fragrance that can be worn all year round with bergamot and pepper.

Giorgio armani acquadi gio

It has a classic fragrance fit for older men. Being one of the many fragrances inspired by the freshness of the Mediterranean Sea, it has a pleasant aquatic feel about it with an opening of salt notes and lemon, lime citrusy freshness that dries down into a cedar, musk scent. It's a well-constructed, harmonious cologne that was crafted for mass appeal.

Bvlgari aqva pour homme atlantiqva

This is best suited for energetic men. It is perfect for the hot weather because of its woody aquatic fragrance. Bvlgari Aqva Pour Homme Atlantiqva has great sillage, basically fragrance that fills a room for hours. However, note that if you spray it on clothes it can be hard to get rid of.

Sauvage eau de perfum dior

This is a masterpiece from the house of Dior that can be worn all year round. Sauvage exudes sensuality and mysteriousness. This cologne is inspired by the magic hour of twilight in the desert, a moment when nature awakes, setting the sky ablaze.

Dolce and gabanna l'imperatrice

Dolce and Gabanna L'imperatrice is a fruity-aquatic fragrance for women. Alvin termed it as the of the best summer wear fragrances that are sweet and simple but airy.

Yves saint laurent libre EdP

This is a popular white floral fragrance that can be worn all year round. It is designed for those who live by their own rules. It contains lavender essence from France combined with the sensuality of Moroccan orange blossom and a daring note of vanilla extract for a unique scent.

Oud ispahan by Christian Dior

It has a floral-Oud fragrance for both men and women. Is it worth the hype you wonder? Alvin says it is a symbol of opulence and luxury.

This scent will have you smelling like money and generational wealth.

Xerjoff oud fars 19

Its scent is oud. It oozes sophistication and refinement. Oud Stars Fars is designed for both men and women from the distillations of pure oud from Laos, Borneo, and India. It is a perfect blend of East meets West.

Gloria Muturi gives the secret to making your perfume last longer.

“Make sure your skin is moisturised before you apply your fragrances as oilier skin will retain the fragrance for longer and the secret is to use incented lotion. The secret is, don’t rub your wrists together after spraying perfume, it destroys the perfume molecules."

