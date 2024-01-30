Food & Drinks Behind kitchen doors with top personal chefs

Chefs are rarely seen or recognised even though most of them spend 24 hours on their feet preparing meals. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SYLVIA MUIA

Do you remember the last time you went for a soiree? What is the one thing that stood out for you? It is probably the food. Food can be the starter, main course, or dessert of any conversation in any event.

Food is the soul of any social gathering. It can make or break it. Behind the scenes are chefs hired for the night to make delicious 3-course meals. Their sole purpose is to impress. They are rarely seen or recognised even though most of them spend 24 hours on their feet preparing meals.

