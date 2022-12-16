Food & Drinks Gourmet dining at rustic garden of Eden in city

Inside Hemingways Eden, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Eden owned by Anna Trzebinski. PHOTO | BELLA OSAKO | NMG

By KARI MUTU

Hidden in a quiet corner of Nairobi is Hemingways Eden’s restaurant, the latest addition to the city’s upmarket dining spots. Not really a new hotel but renamed from The Eden to Hemingways Eden.

In November, Hemingways Collection took over the management of this exclusive property with an impressive deck-style eatery.

When you enter Hemingways Eden, the natural environment and tranquil ambience make you forget that you are in Nairobi.

A walk down a stone pathway under a canopy of indigenous trees leads you to a partially open restaurant.

Tables are laid on a deck dining area facing an artificial lake.

The rustic, wooden floor restaurant has both dining and lounge seating, with a well-stocked sunken bar at one end.

Choice of décor

The property was originally the home to fashion designer Anna Trzebinski, the inspiration behind Eden, which she turned into a hotel in 2019.

You can see her creative touches in the choice of décor, which combines art, African fabrics, contemporary crafts, and hand-selected furnishings.

Enormous oil and charcoal paintings by the late Tonio Trzebinksi cover one wall. There are ceramics and impressive statues by Lana and Stas Trzebinski, the children of Anna, who inherited their parents’ artistic skills.

When the cool nights set in, Maasai blankets are provided to keep guests warm and comfortable.

A table set up at a dinner at Hemingways Eden, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Eden owned by Anna Trzebinski. PHOTO | BELLA OSAKO | NMG

A taste of the menu

Before sitting down to lunch, we started our visit with mocktails and a selection of tasty canapes, including cherry tomato bruschetta and mozzarella cheese wrapped in prosciutto.

They are good for shared bites or finger foods to accompany cocktails, such as a refreshing watermelon gazpacho or a glass of bubbly prosecco.

My choice of starter was a calamari and sweet potato salad on a bed of rocket leaves dressed in a peppery lemon caper salsa. It is a good option for a light start to a long lunch.

Eden’s kitchen garden supplies many organic salad greens, edible flowers, fresh herbs, and vegetables served at the restaurant.

My second option for an appetiser would have been the sesame-crusted Salmon Tataki with caviar and Japanese-inspired ponzu sauce. I had a taste and it was delicious.

A lunch setup at Hemingways Eden, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Eden owned by Anna Trzebinski. PHOTO | BELLA OSAKO | NMG

There were compliments all around for the French-style Cream of Cauliflower soup, a warming start to a chilly evening.

It was flavoured with tartufata, an Italian-inspired blend of mushroom and truffles, and accompanied by a basket of homemade focaccia bread and bread sticks.

For the main course, I had the pan-fried Malindi Sole, served with potato croquettes and a velouté sauce of coriander and coconut. I enjoyed the mild flavour and firm yet flaky texture of the fish. Along with this, I sipped on a chilled sauvignon blanc wine, its mild and slightly zesty taste was perfect for not overwhelming the delicate fish flavour.

The lamb chops, cooked Persian style with herb rubbing and a side of chickpeas, were devoured by others in my group. There was a cauliflower Gobi Manchurian with miso and tahini sauce on the menu that day.

It is a popular Indian-Chinese dish that I would like to try on another occasion. The food portions are modest, which is nice if you want a starter and dessert along with your main course.

Classic end

After a suitable pause between courses, we moved on to dessert. I went for a traditional Crepes Suzette with a warm, orange-flavoured cognac sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

It is a classic end to a meal, hard to go wrong, and even better if it had been flambéed tableside.

A cappuccino wrapped up my meal, but there is also a selection of artisanal, hand-crafted Kenyan teas.

Artworks at Hemingways Eden, a boutique hotel in Nairobi's Eden owned by Anna Trzebinski. PHOTO | BELLA OSAKO | NMG

Hemingways Eden’s restaurant is a beautiful spot for a romantic meal or celebrating a special occasion.

The restaurant accepts non-residential guests with prior bookings. People who appreciate gourmet cooking, fresh ingredients and unique offerings will find themselves in paradise here.

