Prime

How much should you spend on eating out? What financial experts say

Sea food platter meal pictured during the launch of the new culinary menu at Karen Blixen Coffee Garden and Cottages in Nairobi on October 29, 2025. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hadassah Saya

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Hailey Sabai can count on one hand the number of times she has cooked in the last month.

“Like last week, other than warming some food I bought from the supermarket, I haven’t cooked at all,” she says. “Some weeks I’ll make tea and fried eggs at home, but those are very rare instances.”

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Kenya cash outflows fall by Sh25bn on Trump NGO cuts

  2. Banking lobby chief on scaling private sector credit, rates outlook and recent sector reforms

  3. PRIME 'Odd was ordinary': The unusual life of Anselm Croze

  4. PRIME Banks term capital rules on large lenders ‘premature’

In the headlines

View All