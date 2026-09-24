How much should you spend on eating out? What financial experts say

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Sea food platter meal pictured during the launch of the new culinary menu at Karen Blixen Coffee Garden and Cottages in Nairobi on October 29, 2025.
By
Hadassah Saya
Contributor
Nation Media Group
Hailey Sabai can count on one hand the number of times she has cooked in the last month.
“Like last week, other than warming some food I bought from the supermarket, I haven’t cooked at all,” she says. “Some weeks I’ll make tea and fried eggs at home, but those are very rare instances.”
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