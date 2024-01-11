Food & Drinks Locco Beach Bar in Kisumu

Part of Kisumu City skyline overseeing the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria.

By JACKSON BIKO

You can go wrong on a beach, but you can’t go wrong with a beach. Doesn’t matter what structure you put it. It could be a shack or an elaborate, bohemian architecture, anything standing by water exudes charm and aquatic beauty.

I had heard a lot about this beach bar in Kisumu because my brothers from the lakeside weren’t blessed with the virtue of subtlety. It was hyped as the best new thing in Kisumu. Someone even said, “it’s like Lichthaus bar in Watamu”.

First, it’s not anything like Lichthaus bar in Watamu. It’s a vast beach area, across the lake, facing the city. Previously that area, Nkrumah Road, opposite Pipeline, was known for industries. Quite unsexy. I’m a Kisumu boy but I had never ventured to that side of town. The road headed there is bumpy.

Locco Beach Bar is sprawling. It has a children’s amusement area and an “adult area” featuring mostly young urbanite adults, sitting about at tables scattered around in a massive lawn. A raised stage suggested that the grounds hold concerts. When I went there was a deejay, the sun was setting over the lake and Kisumu city, just across, never looked more beautiful.

I was with a friend who was in love with a Lango babe, a luo from Uganda. It was her first time in Kisumu. We had taken her to eat fish at Le Pearl earlier to see how the luos here prepared their tilapia. (She wasn’t impressed, I could tell, but she was gracious).

Darkness came with a cold breeze, but the view of the city was now arresting. Service was as fast as it could get given how packed the place was. Smell of nyama choma rose with the laughter of the revellers. It was December and nothing could go wrong. And nothing did.

Locco Breach Bar wasn’t what it was hyped to be, but it was still a place to have a great time. Just carry a light jacket if you intend to stay there longer. “One thing is for sure,” the Lango babe said, “the luos here and the luos in Uganda behave the same.” I don’t know if that was a compliment.

