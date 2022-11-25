Food & Drinks Mixologist Joseph reads my palate right on first attempt

La Mascotte Brasserie restaurant at Somerset Westview Residence in Nairobi. PHOTO | POOL

By Thorn Mulli

The two Ankole cattle are soul-gripping, especially for their exquisite colour hues.

The painting, unlike anything you have ever laid eyes on, switches colour depending on the time of the day.

It is the creation of 34-year-old Kevin Karuri, who combines assorted paint — acrylic, metallic and spray paint, with African fabric, and paper to create the one-of-a-kind art he has christened Karu Mix.

This is not his only art invention, as he has also invented a sculpting style that combines glass and metal with striking results.

It is Sunday, the sun is out, and brunch is the plan. Art is a pleasant surprise. Other than Mr Kibe, the other exhibitors on this day are sculptor and fine artist James Dundi and Morris Wachira, who specialises in surreal art and realism.

These are not the only cool art heads I meet today. Mixologist Joseph has impressed after reading my palate right on the first attempt.

His sangria with a twist has livened my mood up after ‘maps’ directed me through what was the shortest panya’ route but one so rough that it almost succeeded in murdering my chariot’s tyres.

Exacerbating the pain, I later learn that this restaurant located on Nairobi’s Nyangumi Road, between Dennis Pritt Road and Lenana Road, has easier if longer, paved access.

My imminent garage visit worries aside, the brunch set up and live jazz music is uplifting as is the animated laughter from the children in the play corner and Joseph’s sangria servings seem keen on turning me into a seer.

Buffet meals are not my to-go-to but I have already raided the children’s section for the umpteenth time for the macaroni and cheese that ‘slap’.

Time to lose a garment and the spectacles, I tell myself if I am to make another run unnoticed.

Contemporary brassiere restaurant ‘La Mascotte’ is the main eating area of the 11-storey high Ascott’s Somerset Westview fully serviced residential property.

The Ascott brand has been in the serviced apartment hotel business for 30 years now. It is currently in more than 190 cities.

Its portfolio of serviced residence and hotel brands includes Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, and POP!.

Somerset Westview houses 162 units in one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, with plans to open another in Nairobi’s Runda.

They run an organic garden to meet their kitchen needs.

“The organic herb garden, measuring three by six metres, grows herbs such as mint lemon, verbena lemon, thyme, rosemary, chives and dhania to help meet the needs of our kitchen. We believe and stand for sustainability as a way of life, and so these gardens are part of our long-term plans to champion a greener and cleaner environment,” said Dennis Chuili, the head chef of the La Mascotte Brassaire,

Head Chef La Mascotte Brasserie at Somerset Westview Residence, Dennis Chuili. PHOTO | POOL

He is not the kind to be content with remaining in the pots and pan chiefdoms.

He interacts with guests the entire afternoon.

The 38-year-old National Youth Service’s School of Catering trained talent suggested the seared salmon or the Hainanese chicken rice — poached chicken and seasoned rice, served with chilli sauce and usually with cucumber garnishes.

A tough act to follow after a triumphant brunch session, but the fruit from North Atlantic waters and the highlight sweet potato puree went down well with the Chenin Blanc pairing.

If you go, buy some art whose 15 per cent of the proceeds go towards supporting the Kibera Joy Initiative charity.

