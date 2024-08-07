A fusion of tastes: South Africa courts African foodie travellers with expo

South African cuisine has evolved significantly, blending traditional African flavours with continental and global influences.

This culinary fusion creates a vibrant and dynamic food scene characterised by freshness, vibrancy, and spiciness, making South Africa a top destination for food enthusiasts.

The Mzansi Food and Drink Show, organised by South African Tourism, was a major highlight this year. The event featured various activities, including food and drink tastings, cook-alongside master classes, and competitions, attracting more than 30,000 guests.

Culinary delight

Johan Harley, Executive Chef of JEM Catering has been in the food industry for nearly 30 years, operating his catering business, overseeing everything from kitchen operations to event management.

He caters to events ranging from intimate gatherings to large-scale functions with up to 10,000 attendees, including sports events, fine dining experiences, weddings, and private functions.

At the event, chef Harley served a seven-course lunch menu featuring seafood for VIP guests.

South Africa's extensive coastline offers a diverse range of seafood options, from warm eastern waters rich in game fish to the cold, bountiful west coast teeming with prawns, oysters, crayfish, and lobster.

King oyster mushroom served with pan fried scallops finished with a rich mushroom glaze. Photo credit: Marion Sitawa | Nation Media Group

"There's a growing appreciation across cultures for seafood as a distinct and enjoyable dining choice, expanding beyond traditional meats and starches," he said.

However, he observed that meat remains a cornerstone of South African cuisine, with steak holding particular cultural significance.

Globally, meat remains a staple on menus.

Educating people on cooking methods, especially not overcooking premium cuts, is crucial. Utilising cheaper cuts creatively, such as braised brisket or slow-cooked short ribs, can yield equally impressive dishes.

"You don't have to use only the expensive cuts. We can create beautiful meals using lesser-known cuts, like a braised brisket slow-cooked in the oven," he added.

Rich South African wine

In South Africa, dry wines are predominantly paired with meals, contrasting with the historical preference for sweet wines often served during church gatherings.

Dry wines complement seafood by tempering its freshness and enhancing the overall flavour balance, while sweet wines, suitable for rich desserts, can overpower delicate main course flavours.

Varietals like Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc are favoured for their versatility, making them ideal for pairing with both seafood and steaks.

One of the exhibitors, UVA MIRA, represents a vineyard from the Cape of Salerno, nestled near the Helderberg Mountains.

"Our vineyards, situated as high as 620 metres above sea level, benefit from a cool climate that defines our wine profiles. We are showcasing six of our 12 wines from our Mira range," said Pearl Grant, Sales Executive at UVA MIRA.

The showcased wines included two white wines, Mira Sauvignon Blanc and Mira Chardonnay, and four red wines: Shiraz, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Wines on display at UVA Mira booth during the expo Photo credit: Marion Sitawa | Nation Media Group

For those new to South African wine, Grant recommends starting with Sauvignon Blanc, noting its versatility and authenticity.

"Sauvignon Blanc offers a balance of fruitiness, purity, and elegance, enhanced by crisp acidity from cooler temperatures. It's an excellent introduction to the distinct flavours of our region," she suggested.

Food safety

Food technology and safety are crucial in ensuring a high-quality food supply.

Ingrid Woodrow, CEO of the South African Association for Food Science and Technology, explained that their goal is to provide consumers with accurate information about food, including ingredients, allergens, and safety.

"We collaborate closely with local organisations, dietitians, nutritionists, and the Department of Health to maintain a comprehensive website where consumers can access reliable information on various food-related topics," she said.

Evashnee Naidu, Marketing, Experience, and Activation Manager for the Mzansi Food and Drink Show, emphasised the show's aim to create a gastronomical experience for attendees.