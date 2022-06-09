Food & Drinks Tanqueray adds more flavoured variants in the market

Head of Sales Reserve Brands at KBL, Mr Nick Mutinda serves Tanqueray Sevilla. PHOTO | POOL

By HILARY KIMUYU

Premium gin brand Tanqueray is expanding its portfolio as competition intensifies in the local market.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), the local distributor last week launched Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale and Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Distilled Gin.

KBL’s Innovations marketing manager for spirits Faith Nyambura said that new offerings were informed by consumer demand.

“Our dedication to innovation has constantly led us to identify new products that satisfy and give a wide variety of options to our consumers,” she said during the launch last week at the Winning Post, Ngong Racecourse that saw was full of pomp, colour and fashion.

“Current consumer trends indicate that flavoured gin is the preferred choice for our consumers,” added Ms Nyambura.

The Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale is inspired by the sophisticated and luxurious nature of France. It is made with the four botanicals of Tanqueray London dry gin perfectly blended with juicy blackcurrants from France, notes of vanilla and the exotic floral notes of black orchid.

Tanqueray Rangpur is inspired by the exotic lime fruits from India, a zesty gin, distilled with four botanicals of juniper, coriander, angelica, and liquorice. The result is a zesty and refreshing gin with a citrus twist.

Both can be enjoyed with a serving of premium tonic water and some ice cubes.

Over the past few years, KBL has stepped up innovation, introducing brands such as Gilbey’s mixed berries, Gordons Pink Gin, Chrome Gin, and Tanqueray Sevilla as it seeks to fend off rivals.

