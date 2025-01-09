Thai-Chi, Sarova: The bar that isn’t shy to announce itself

It must be exhausting to be a manager, I thought to myself. To stop at every table and say a variation of the same thing—are you folks having a good time? Do you need anything else? Can I clear that? How are you this evening? Some people barely acknowledge you.

Others are polite. A few appreciate what you are doing but can’t wait for you to move on so that they can get back to their conversation. I thought about this recently as I saw the manager at Thai-Chi on Manyani Road doing his laps and thought, I couldn’t possibly survive the job— people are exhausting.

Thai-Chi is the kind of place for conversations. You go to eat Thai food, or you go to eat Thai food and drink.

There is the restaurant side, where I had a memorable breakfast last year but then there is the loungy garden side facing by a wide-armed bar. I love bars that aren’t shy to announce themselves. Bar that think of themselves as the very giver of light and life.

On this particular night, a friendly female deejay was playing Amapiano in the wooden booth, presiding over a scattering of customers. It’s the sort of place that can get full but still gives the illusion that there are more tables left.

Heaters glowed between tables, further warming conversations. I sat at the bar across from a bunch of summer bunnies who were celebrating something. [To be a summer bunny is to be celebratory] four men and two ladies.

Two of the men had the same nose shape (dented] so I assumed they were brothers - or fighters. Nobody else was having a better time than that group. It was a great December night, the sort that deceives you into believing that we won’t have to do it all over again the following year.