Food & Drinks Toasting to 2023: Two easy-to-prepare cocktails

Whether you’re staying in with family or celebrating with friends, what better ways to toast to the new year than with cocktails. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By Mercy Simiyu

It’s almost time to bid 2022 goodbye and celebrate new beginnings with a toast to 2023!

Whether you’re staying in with family or celebrating with friends, what better ways to toast to the new year than with cocktails.

Brian Naftali Opiyo, a mixologist working at Park inn by Radisson's Attic bar shares his recipe for the best cocktails.

Manhattan cocktail

The Manhattan is a classic cocktail choice for whiskey-lovers. This gratifying mix of rye or bourbon whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters has been adored for hundreds of years because of its subtle bitterness and herbal undertones. Seasoned drinkers are able to pick up on the hint of sweetness from sweet vermouth and the caramel-like aroma of bourbon (if it is used).

Brian says while some people prefer to shake this cocktail, it is only supposed to be stirred.

“Shaking a Manhattan can turn it cloudy and ruin the aesthetic. It should be a stirred drink as it contains only whiskey, vermouth, and bitters, and you need to taste everything in it,” he advises.

It's ingredients include; 15ml of vermouth; 45ml of whiskey; 3-4 dashes Angostura bitters and 3 dashes gum syrup.

To prepare a Manhattan, fill the whiskey glass with the ice cubes, add the 45ml of whiskey, 15 ml of the vermouth and a dash of bitters. Stir into your liking after which you may garnish with black berries.

Hot toady cocktail

Whether you are sick in bed or fresh off the slopes, a hot toddy warms everything up. Nothing beats a new year’s eve like a hot toady.

“Hot toddies have commonly been prescribed as a cough and cold remedy. Today, we know that any hot drink with citrus and honey can help ease cough and cold symptoms, and make sure you serve it hot rather than chilled,” says Brian.

To prepare a hot toady, you'll need half an ounces whiskey (or dark spirit of choice); 1 tablespoon of honey (sweetener of your choice); half an ounce of lime juice; water, 1 tea bag (preferably a black tea(Optional), cinnamon stick, and a slice of lemon to garnish.

To mix up a toady, fill a 6-ounce heatproof mug or glass with boiling water and set aside for one minute. Pour out the water then add the spirit and honey to the warmed glass. Top with boiling water and stir until the honey is dissolved.

Garnish with the lemon peel and cinnamon stick or star anise, if desired. Let the cocktail cool slightly before enjoying.

Cosmopolitan cocktail

Lip-smackingly sweet and sour, this is a hot pink, pleasantly sharp cocktail served in the iconic martini glass, with the essence of the 1990s screams festivities.

According to Brian the Cosmo cocktail is perfect for a party and what beats a new year party like a Cosmo taste of cranberry juice with orange (from the Cointreau), and though there’s a considerably slug of alcohol in it with equal parts alcohol to non-alcohol, you can’t taste it very much. With its brightness, Brian says it’s a ladies' favourite.

To 'cook up' this cocktail, you need 45ml of vodka; 15ml of Triple sec; 30ml of cranberry juice; 10ml of lime juice and ice. For the garnish you need berries or a lime wedge on the rim of the glass.

Mix the ingredients into the cocktail shaker, shake ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass.

To make the garnish: hold a 3cm round piece of orange zest about 10cm above your cosmo and very carefully wave it over a lit match or lighter flame. Bend the outer edge of the zest in towards the flame so that the orange oils are released, then drop the zest into your drink.

