A designer’s guide to child-friendly garden

Gardens have often been designed with adults in mind, focusing on aesthetics, relaxation and functionality. While these spaces promote beauty and serenity, they often overlook the needs of children, who are increasingly disconnected from nature.

With the rise of internet and television use, children are spending more time indoors, glued to screens. This shift has led to a decline in physical activity, creativity and emotional well-being, often worsening mental health problems.

Parents and garden enthusiasts say that in a world where children's mental health illnesses are on the rise, creating child-friendly gardens can be a powerful remedy. These outdoor spaces provide an escape from the digital world and encourage exploration, mindfulness and joy.

Alice Migwi, a mother of three daughters who has planted ornamental plants at her home in Isinya emphasises the crucial role that outdoor spaces play in today's technology-driven world.

"While technology has its benefits, it often leads to a passive engagement with the world, where information is presented to children without much thought or interaction. In contrast, outdoor environments encourage active exploration, critical thinking, and engagement with nature," she tells the BD Life.

"When children observe plants, insects or soil, they begin to question and reason about what they see. This type of learning stimulates their senses and cognitive development in a way that technology cannot. Outdoor spaces offer unique opportunities to engage all five senses - sight, touch, smell, hearing, and even taste simultaneously," says the 48-year-old.

Tinu Bid, 54, says that outdoor spaces offer opportunities for physical activity, social interaction, and sensory exploration - qualities that are often lacking in a screen-dominated lifestyle.

"Time spent in nature promotes mental wellbeing, reduces stress, and sparks creativity," says the mother of five, emphasising the importance of helping children strike a healthy balance between technology and the natural world.

Tinu Bid at her home in Thika Kiambu County on October 4, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Arti Doshi, a mother of two, who has a garden in Kitisuru, agrees that outdoor spaces are essential for children. They provide fresh air, opportunities for physical activity, and a break from screen-based distractions.

She notes that while technology has its benefits, it limits children's opportunities to engage with nature.

“Outdoor environments promote creativity, critical thinking, and sensory development as children explore the natural world,” she says.

Tinu explains how to design a child-friendly garden, including elements that appeal to a child's curiosity, safety, and imagination. Safety is paramount, with features such as non-toxic plants, smooth paths, and secure fencing creating a safe environment for exploration.

She suggests incorporating interactive areas such as sandboxes, water play areas or digging areas to inspire hours of play. Educational elements such as labelled plants, sensory gardens, and wildlife habitats can turn the garden into a hands-on learning experience.

Layout is everything

Additionally, play structures such as swings or tree houses add a sense of adventure, while open spaces encourage running, group games, and physical activity.

"Layout is everything when it comes to creating an engaging garden. A well-designed garden with distinct zones for play, learning, and relaxation invites exploration and adventure. Curving paths, hidden corners, and different textures keep children curious, while open spaces allow for group activities and family bonding," explains Tinu, whose garden in Thika is situated in a three-quarter-acre plot.

For Arti, key elements of a child-friendly garden include safety features such as avoiding thorns, prickly plants, sharp-edged leaves, and poisonous species. She stresses the importance of prioritising grassy areas and open spaces for running and playing, while also incorporating interactive features such as fragrant flowers, textured leaves or edible plants to enhance the sensory experience.

"To ensure safety in the garden, it is important to remove hazards such as poisonous plants, sharp rocks, and slippery surfaces. Install barriers around dangerous elements such as fountains or water features. Use non-toxic fertilisers and pesticides, and create designated play areas with soft grass or mulch," advises the 44-year-old, whose garden occupies half an acre space.

French Marigold at Alice Migwi’s garden in Isinya Kajiado County on May 28, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Alice explains that outdoor spaces can take many forms, from playgrounds with trampolines and games to natural settings such as gardens and parks. Nature-based activities such as gardening, wildlife watching or simple walks provide children with rich and varied learning experiences. These interactions also promote physical and emotional health and encourage creativity and curiosity.

Dirt is good

"Playing in the dirt, for example, not only connects children to nature, but also strengthens their immune systems. In previous generations, children played outside a lot, often getting dirty and interacting with nature. This kind of exposure is vital for building resilience and promoting general wellbeing," says Alice.

She stresses that safety and plant selection are crucial when designing a children's garden. Because children often touch, smell and sometimes taste plants, it's important to avoid toxic or harmful species. Plants such as forget-me-nots, while visually attractive, can be dangerous and should be kept out of reach.

To increase safety, Alice suggests using barriers or designating specific areas for children to explore freely.

"For example, a lawn with non-toxic plants can be used as a play area, while a vegetable garden can introduce children to sustainable practices. Areas with potentially harmful elements, such as deep wells or sharp rocks, should be secured with fences or other barriers," advises Alice.

A well-planned garden layout can encourage exploration and interaction. Arti suggests grouping plants along the edges of the garden to create open spaces for play. Incorporating paths, stepping stones or hidden nooks can stimulate curiosity, while adding bird feeders or butterfly gardens creates dynamic and engaging experiences.

She emphasises the importance of making gardening fun by involving children in the selection of plants, especially those with interesting features such as succulents, vegetables or colourful flowers. Assigning age-appropriate tasks, such as watering, planting seeds or harvesting crops, helps build their sense of accomplishment.

Mind your toxins

"Include non-toxic plants such as marigolds, sunflowers, basil, mint, and parsley, and easy-to-grow vegetables such as tomatoes and carrots. Avoid plants such as poison ivy, stinging nettle, foxglove, and oleander," says Arti.

"Edible gardening encourages children to spend more time outdoors by offering tangible rewards. Seeing their efforts result in fresh produce fosters pride and responsibility. The farm-to-table experience connects them to healthy eating and teaches the value of patience and effort," explains Arti.

Alice reiterates that toxic plants such as the "yesterday, today, tomorrow" plant or certain varieties of Aglaonema should be avoided in the garden.

A wide view of Alice Migwi’s garden in Isinya Kajiado County on May 28, 2024. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

"Research before planting is crucial to understand the suitability of the plants for your environment and soil, as well as the safety of your children and pollinators," she emphasises.

In addition, Alice says that parents can enrich the gardening experience by teaching children about the "friends of nature" in the garden.

Many insects and bugs in the garden are beneficial and help plants thrive. Understanding this balance fosters a positive relationship with nature.

Tinu points out that creating a child-friendly garden doesn't have to be expensive. Do-it-yourself ideas such as bird feeders made from recycled materials or hopscotch paths made from stones can be effective. Vertical gardens, windowsill planters or terrariums can transform even small rooms or apartments into nature havens.

For Arti, the benefits of gardening for children go beyond physical and mental health. Gardening promotes independence and responsibility as children learn to care for plants. Tasks such as designing garden layouts or decorating pots inspire creativity, while routine maintenance teaches discipline.

"When used effectively, gardens can teach children valuable lessons, such as entrepreneurship, by allowing them to grow and sell the produce. This benefits not only the children, but also their communities," says Alice.

Tinu notes that the most rewarding aspect of creating outdoor spaces is seeing the joy they bring to children.

"Watching children discover, explore and grow in a garden is incredibly fulfilling," she says. "It's not just a space; it's where memories are made, curiosity is nurtured and children connect with the world around them."

Alice emphasises the importance of using environmentally friendly practices when maintaining the garden. Instead of relying on pesticides, improving soil health can ensure robust plants that are more resistant to pests.