Cecilia Mutuku's unlikely path to gardening

Gardening had never been on Cecilia Mutuku’s radar. As a human resources and governance professional, her world revolved around ethical conduct, not tending to plants.

However, life took an unexpected turn. She is today the proud owner of a lush green sanctuary in the heart of the arid Mua Hills, Machakos County.

The spark that ignited her passion for gardening was a visit to the Greenpark estate in Athi River, also an arid area.

The estate's beautifully manicured gardens that were surrounded by communal amenities such as gyms, restaurants and clubhouses turned her green with envy. It was clear that the gardens had breathed life into the hot and dry area. Cecilia craved for some of that ambience in her home.

Thus began her journey into the world of gardening, starting with tree planting in 1994. She has gradually transformed her barren land into a thriving garden oasis.

Cecilia Mutuku at her home garden in Machakos County on April 22, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

"When we moved here, it was a desert, there were hardly any vegetation. We could see people on the main road. So we wanted to show that we can have a green environment in a dry country," says Cecilia.

The land was initially a farm with only one guava tree. Cecilia cleared everything and started landscaping.

"Then in 2018, I started doing flowers just as a hobby," she says.

At first flower gardening was just a pastime activity, but as the Covid-19 pandemic rolled in from 2020 leading to lockdowns, it became a coping strategy and later flourished into a business.

"I started growing plants as a hobby. It was never meant to grow into something beautiful, let alone a business. I am not even a trained gardener," she explains.

She started by buying and potting some of the world's most famous plants for beginners: hardy coleus, snake plant and succulents such as the tiger tooth aloe which do very well in dry environments.

"They are easy to maintain as they require minimal water," she says.

When the BD Life visited her home, we counted over 100 pots of succulents.

Succulents in Cecilia Mutuku’s garden in Machakos County on April 22, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

One of the hardy plants that has a special place in her home is the snake plant, also known as the mother-in-law's tongue.

"Snakes love dry areas and now that there are green areas everywhere, it could be a breeding ground for them, although we haven't seen any. The snake plant is believed to repel snakes," explains Cecilia.

As her gardening muscle grows, she increases the plant count in her garden. Currently, she says she has over 1,000 plants in pots.

But a walk into her garden doesn't feel like you're in a nursery. She has achieved this by arranging the pots.

One of the difficult plants to manage in her garden is the blushing philodendron, which blooms beautifully in the pots, and the white philodendron.

A wide view of Zamar Springs Garden in Machakos County on April 22, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Her favourites? She says she can't get enough of her favourite red-flowered crown of thorns and the green smooth agave she bought in Tanzania.

The golden bamboo and golden dewdrop, a species of common duranta, act as a great fence around her home, and the Philippine violet holds the muddy area of the garden.

Her collection also includes Moses-in-the-Cradle, named so because of the plant's unusual development pattern, which involves new shoots developing in the middle of older leaves, giving the impression that it is a baby in a cradle.

There is also the bird of paradise and New Zealand flax, which besides having many medicinal benefits, is used in clothing, mats, plates, baskets, ropes, and nets.

An evergreen heartleaf ice plant, also known as the baby sun rose, oriental arborvitae, the famous spider plant, arrowhead plant, also known as the American evergreen, ferns, the never-never plant are all strategically paced, giving the garden an alluring scent.

Variety of plants in Cecilia Mutuku’s greenhouse in Machakos County on April 22, 2024

"I love rosemary for its scent and its many uses, and lemongrass, which I use in my dishes for soup," says the gardener.

Cecilia gets her plants from local vendors along Ngong Road and in Karen. Others she sources from Naivasha and Limuru. "Then I multiply them by propagation," she says.

On a three-quarter plot of land, she has planted nearly 300,000 flowers of more than 100 species. Her goal is to reach 1 million plants.

She does all the flower maintenance, with a little help from her husband.

How much has it cost to create such a serene space?

"It was like buying clothes or earrings, where you don't keep records. I invest a lot in propagation. It's cost-effective. And it is not restrictive," she says.

When the BD Life finishes the walk around her home garden, Cecilia takes us to another huge green garden a few metres from her backyard.

It is a magnificent landscape with a breathtaking ambience. It's bright green grass stands out as does the water fountain strategically placed next to the driveway.

"This is Zamar Springs Gardens," says Cecilia proudly.

Overlooking the slopes of Mua Hills, with mature, beautifully manicured lawns, it offers a serene atmosphere.

Zamar Springs Gardens has emerged as a great venue for corporate events, garden weddings, team building, birthday parties and photo shoots.

"All the mature flowers are from our garden. It started to take shape in 2019. In 2021, we turned it into a commercial venture and in 2022, we opened the gates to people for events. It's a one-stop shop concept with grounds, catering facilities, children's playgrounds and clean, modern equipment," says Cecilia.

Potted Bamboo plants in Cecilia Mutuku’s garden in Machakos County on April 22, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

While the garden looks like a perfect idea that came to life overnight, it came after several failures.

"There are plants that I have planted up to seven times because they kept drying out."

Despite challenges along the way, Cecilia’s gardening journey has been one of growth and community. Through the Kenya Horticultural Society, she found camaraderie among fellow gardeners, fostering a shared love for nature.

"Being a part of a community of gardeners is an amazing experience. It is like being a part of a living space that provides a lot of inspiration from professionals and like-minded individuals who share a love for nature. It is a place where one can learn, unlearn, and relearn about gardening and nature," she says.

Geranium plants in Cecilia Mutuku’s garden in Machakos County on April 22, 2024. Photo credit: Photo | Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Looking ahead, Cecilia aspires to deepen her botanical knowledge and share her passion with others. Her parting words reflect her resilience: embrace learning, persevere through setbacks, and watch as your garden—and yourself—blossom over time.

In Cecilia’s garden, beauty blooms, offering inspiration and a sense of belonging to all who wander through its verdant paths.