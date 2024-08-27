The most sought-after luxury garden plants

It doesn't cost much to experience the joy of nurturing life that gardening offers. Plants range from the cheap and easily accessible to the exotic kind that come with a hefty price tag.

Today, we delve into some of the most expensive plants that are highly sought by gardeners with a taste for the finer things in life.

Sh50,000 bonsais

The growing and nurturing of bonsai plants has its origin among the Japanese and forms a crucial aspect of the culture. Costing between Sh4,800 for the young bonsais and Sh50,000 for the mature ones, bonsais are meticulously pruned and shaped.

Prachi Shah from Prachis Creation takes us through the growing stage of a bonsai.

“The first stage is when your bonsai starts off as a seedling and you have to let it grow until it is sturdy and healthy. Once it is sturdy and healthy you start training your plant.

“You can make it a bonsai by giving it a different shape, twisting it or giving it an upright and straight style,” she says.

A bonsai can also have a cascade and semi-cascade style. “The third stage is when it is a fully grown bonsai,” explains Ms Shah, adding, “Some plants take really long to get that look of a bonsai.

Prachi Shah, standing near some of the bonsai plants. Photo credit: Photo| Diana Mutheu

“For instance, the jacaranda tree is a sturdy plant, but its trunk is always slim. It will take a little more time to get that mature look of a bonsai.”

But not every plant can transcend to become a bonsai.

“Some of the plants,for example, the ficus family has some plants with really big leaves which do not give that wholesome look of a bonsai. They look immature, and the finishing is not very good,” says Ms Shah.

Cycads

Cycads are identified by a thick trunk and large compound leaves that make them look like palms.

Peter Munene, who runs a plant nursery in Ruiru, tells the BD Life that cycads cost Sh3,000 for the small ones and Sh10,000 for the large ones.

“There are different types of cycads: the Japanese cycads, soft cycads, and the rough cycads. But the most common ones are the Japanese and soft cycads.

“You can grow them in pots or on the ground. They do very well when grown outdoors. You should only water them when the soil is dry. This can be once or twice a week, depending on the weather conditions,” he says.

Palms

Palms are a diverse group of plants beloved for their distinctive tropical appearance. They can range in size from small, shrub-like varieties to towering trees that can reach over 100 feet.

One of the most appealing aspects of palms is their adaptability. They can thrive in various environments, from sandy beaches to urban landscapes, and many species are suitable for indoor growth, making them popular houseplants.

Palm prices vary depending on the type of tree. Some of the most expensive palms include the Bismarck palm.

“The Bismarck palm is greyish and is one of the most expensive plants. A medium-sized plant of around one-meter costs between Sh6,000 and Sh10,000. The price is mainly influenced by the fact that it is costly to propagate.

“You can plant 100 seeds, and maybe only 10 of them will germinate,” says Joseph Mwai, a landscaper.

Bottle palm tree is another expensive palm tree variety that can go for between Sh2,500 and Sh30,000 for the fully grown tree.

“The royal palm is also expensive because it takes a very long time to grow. It can cost around Sh3,500,” says Mr Mwai.

Variegated monsteras

Variegated Monsteras are a captivating and highly sought-after variety of the classic monstera plant.

Best known for their striking leaves with distinctive white, cream, or yellow patterns alongside the usual deep green, variegated monsteras can be challenging to find and often come with a higher price tag.

Peter says, “They cost between Sh2,500 and Sh4,000. The higher price tag is due to their rarity and the slower growth rate caused by the reduced chlorophyll in their leaves. They are hard to propagate, unlike the normal monsteras.”

Variegated monsteras can grow in pots or on the ground.

Variegated monsteras are an intriguing and highly sought-after variation of the classic monstera plant. Photo credit: Shutterstock

“You will have to grow them in shaded areas away from direct sunlight because the white areas do not have chlorophyll and can burn easily.

“Only water when the soil is dry as overwatering can lead to root rot, while underwatering can cause the leaves to brown and curl,” he adds.

Orchids

Orchids are known for their elegance and exotic beauty. They are a favourite for plant enthusiasts due to their variety of shapes, sizes and colour. Orchids come in pink, orange, white, green, blue and yellow.

“There are two types of local orchids that go for between Sh1,000 to Sh2,000. Then there are the imported orchids which cost between Sh4,000 and Sh5,000. Orchids do best in a moist and shaded area, "says Mr Mwai.

The general rule while growing orchids is that the soil and the pot must be well-drained.

The Sh30,000 red mucuna plant

The red mucuna plant is a beautiful and exotic vine admired for its vibrant, cascading clusters of red-orange flowers. Like with all beautiful things, the red mucuna plant is hard to find, and Mr Mwai says you must preorder it first to get it.

“A mucuna plant is scarce, which is why it can cost Sh30,000. It isn't easy to get and propagate. You will need to order first before you get it. We do not even have it here in the nursery because they can be easily stolen,” he says.

Red Jade Vine plant at Kanak Mehta's home garden along Kirawa road, Nairobi on October 4, 2023. Photo credit: Photo Bonface Bogita

Being a vine, the red mucuna plant requires some space and attention to thrive, making it best suited for large gardens or areas where its size and beauty can be fully showcased.

Anthuriums

Anthuriums are striking plants often known for their glossy, heart-shaped leaves and vibrant, waxy flowers.

Jimmy Mbugua, “The price varies depending on the colour of the flowers. The pink-colored anthurium is very common and it goes for around Sh300.

“The white, red, and orange anthuriums are rare and therefore, go for Sh1,200,” Mr Mbugua explains

Anthuriums thrive in bright, indirect light. Direct sunlight can scorch their leaves and cause the colors of the flowers to fade.

Hanging plants

Hanging plants are typically grown in containers suspended from ceilings, walls, or hooks, allowing their foliage to cascade down beautifully, creating a lush greenery.

“Hanging plants costs around Sh1,500 and include the strings of pearl, the Christmas cactus, lipstick plant and the donkey tail. Most of them are cacti and do not need much care.