Caren Namenya's luckiest stumble

On June 4, 2022, amidst the electrifying atmosphere of the GG Tent City auditorium at Ruimsig Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Caren Namenya Mulyanga stood poised in a rhinestone-studded navy blue bikini, a garment so petite it could slip into a zip-lock pouch with ease.

If someone had told the once sceptical 29-year-old that she would one-day jet-set to international stages, she might have dismissed the notion with a laugh. Yet there she stood, grooving to the pulsating beats of Amapiano music, her chiselled muscles on display under the spotlight, while judges meticulously assessed her physique.

This was her debut on the international stage, none other than the prestigious Arnold Classic Africa bodybuilding competition, named after the legendary Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"I used to be more likely to skydive than to strut in such revealing attire," Caren reminisces, a grin playing at the corners of her lips. "But here I am, competing in a women’s bodybuilding contest—a culmination of months of relentless dedication. Who would have thought that the once slender, unassuming girl would be bronzing and flexing on a stage like this?"

The event was nothing short of eventful, as Caren describes her maiden voyage into the international arena. Though she didn't clinch the coveted top spot, landing third meant missing out on the $4,000 prize money. However, it wasn't a loss but rather a significant milestone—earning her the prestigious International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) pro card.

"Sure, I missed the Sh535,000 prize money," she chuckles, "but that third place secured my status as a recognised, certified professional bodybuilder worldwide. It opens doors to a realm of opportunities, from lucrative brand ambassadorships to endorsements with top-tier sports and nutrition companies."

To some, her newfound passion may seem superficial, but for Caren, it's been a journey of profound transformation. Beneath the glitz of fake tan and shimmering eye shadow lies a story of empowerment and self-discovery.

"Bodybuilding has given me confidence and redefined my perception of strength versus skinniness—the very essence of where I started from. It's instilled in me a sense of purpose, unwavering commitment, and discipline," reflects the former accountant, who traded her 9-5 job for a life fully immersed in the world of fitness as both a trainer and competitive bodybuilder.

Caren stumbled into bodybuilding by sheer chance, driven initially by her parents' concerns about her petite frame during her college days.

"I was a very tiny girl in college, which worried my parents sick. Every holiday, they'd fret over my frail appearance, mistaking it for illness. At one point, I barely tipped the scales at 40 kilos," she recounts.

Initial game plan

Initially hitting the gym with the sole aim of gaining weight, Caren found herself drawn into the world of strength training. With guidance from seasoned gym-goers, she eschewed cardio in favour of building muscle mass—a decision that would reshape her physique and her life.

"It was as if a switch had been flipped," she recalls. "Within months, I felt the transformation taking place. Not only was I gaining weight, but I felt stronger, and more energised than ever before. That feeling was like a drug, I could not stop."

Caren Mulyanga (centre) and other contestants during the Mr and Miss East Africa Natural Body Building Contest (Figure category) in Eldoret on October 8, 2022. She won the category. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The tiny girl from her campus days had given way to a woman unencumbered by insecurities. She emerged stronger, both physically and mentally.

Even as she juggled a demanding job in the financial sector, Caren's dedication to fitness remained unwavering. Early mornings at the gym, followed by a full day's work, and back to the gym for another round—her routine was as predictable as the desert heat.

The seismic shift

However, it was a seismic shift in her personal life in 2019 that propelled Caren further down the path of fitness, ultimately leading her to the realm of competitive bodybuilding.

Caren Namenya Mulyanga stretches before a workout session. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

"When my mother passed away in 2019, I was thrust into the role of caretaker for my five siblings—a daunting responsibility for a grieving firstborn. Amidst the emotional turmoil and the pressures of work, the gym became my refuge," she confides.

Spending countless hours at the gym, Caren sculpted a physique that not only impressed herself but also caught the attention of fellow gym enthusiasts.

Encouraged by her ex-boyfriend to test her mettle on the competition stage, she entered the IronFit Classic Bodybuilding event in 2019—more for fun than anything else.

"I'll admit, I didn't take it seriously at first," she confesses. "But even with minimal preparation, placing fifth ignited a spark within me—a hunger to pursue bodybuilding with newfound fervour."

Competition life

With each competition, Caren's passion for bodybuilding grew, culminating in her crowning achievement as the winner of the Misuli Festival in July 2021. The journey has taken her from local stages to international platforms, with appearances at prestigious events like the Arnold Classics in South Africa and the Abu Dhabi Fitness Expo.

"For me, competing in the Figure Category is the ultimate challenge," she explains.

"It's not just about showcasing muscularity but striking a balance between femininity and strength. The judges look for that perfect blend of symmetry and athleticism—the iconic X-frame defined by sculpted shoulders, a narrow waistline, and powerful quadriceps."

Shattering stereotypes

Despite the accolades and triumphs, Caren remains acutely aware of the stereotypes that plague women in the world of bodybuilding—chief among them, the assumption of steroid use.

"It's a misconception that I've encountered time and again," she says adamantly.

Caren Namenya Mulyanga, fitness coach performs a Machine Seated Row workout during her routine fitness session at Westlands Delta Chambers Afro fit gym on November 14, 2023. Photo credit: File Photo | Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

"Yes, achieving this level of muscularity is arduous, but it's a result of sheer dedication, disciplined training, and meticulous nutrition—no shortcuts."

As for whether she'd encourage other women to embark on a similar journey, Caren remains pragmatic.

"It's not a decision to be taken lightly," she advises.