Poor eating habits: Childhood obesity risks parents shouldn’t ignore

Childhood obesity is a critical issue that carries lasting consequences, which can affect a child’s health into adulthood. It is not merely a matter of excess weight, it is about preventing serious health problems that could burden a child throughout their life.

Joy Nyamweya, a nutritionist at Mbagathi County Hospital, explains that childhood obesity is diagnosed when a child’s weight consistently exceeds the normal range for their age and height. “If they are constantly above the rate range, the child could be considered obese,” she says.

The journey to a healthy weight starts in infancy, beginning with the feeding choices parents make for their newborns. Breastfeeding is often recommended as the best option that provides all the nutrients a child needs without contributing to excessive weight gain.

“Breast milk is nutritionally adequate, it has everything that a child needs to grow healthy and not put on too much weight,” she says.

Ms Nyamweya says while some breastfed children might gain weight early on, they shed it naturally as they grow. In contrast, formula feeding has been linked to a higher likelihood of persistent weight gain.

“You find that this milk has high protein content and probably high-fat content, so the cells end up increasing and enlarging in the body of the child,” she adds.

Children who are formula-fed are more likely to be overweight in childhood and continue this trend into adulthood.

How do early feeding choices impact a child’s weight?

Recognising and responding to a child’s hunger cues, especially when introducing solid foods, is important.

The nutritionist warns that overfeeding at this stage could have serious consequences, including gastrointestinal issues and the risk of obesity.

This also ties back to the concept of responsive feeding—paying attention to a child’s signals that they have had enough.

“When you are feeding a child and you see them starting to refuse food, maybe they have had enough. Signs like gagging, vomiting, or certain body language cues can indicate that the child is full. Ignoring these signs and continuing to feed the child can lead to overeating,” advises the nutritionist.

As children grow, ensuring they receive the right amount of nutrients without overfeeding becomes increasingly important. This is where dietary diversification and portion control come into play. The expert advocates a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods from different groups.

“We have seven food groups in total. Out of the seven, ideally, a child should get about four of them every day,” she says.

This approach not only provides the child with a range of nutrients but also helps prevent overconsumption of calories, which can lead to weight gain. Portion control is equally vital, especially as children begin to eat more solid foods.

The Mother, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) guidelines offer specific recommendations on how much food a child should eat at different stages.

“At six months, the child is supposed to be getting three tablespoons, and at seven months, they progress to half a bowl,” says Ms Nyamweya.

Regular growth monitoring during the first five years of life is crucial for detecting and addressing weight-related issues early on.

This period is critical for a child’s development, and any problems with weight, whether excessive gain or insufficient growth, can have long-term effects.

The nutritionist pinpoints the importance of these check-ups: “It is important to take your child to the growth monitoring clinics because if there is a problem in the first five years of their life, it can easily be picked up earlier to resolve it.”

Growth monitoring clinics provide a platform for parents to track their child’s growth against standardised charts, ensuring they remain within a healthy weight range. These regular check-ups allow healthcare professionals to intervene early if a child is at risk of becoming overweight or underweight, which can help prevent future health issues.

What about multivitamins?

While it might seem beneficial to give children multivitamins to boost their health, Ms Nyamweya advises caution. She emphasises that supplements should only be administered under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

“Supplements should only be given on prescription because you might find some parents from just looking at the child, especially if the child is small in size, they rule out the problem to be associated with a certain malnutrition condition,” she warns.

Over-the-counter vitamins can lead to toxicity and disrupt a child’s natural appetite, potentially causing more harm than good. The nutritionist also notes that excessive vitamins can imbalance a child’s natural appetite, leading to either undereating or overeating.

“You might find them eating too little or too much, they could also have other conditions on the side that come up if they are not being given the multivitamins properly,” she adds.

However, one of the most effective ways to prevent childhood obesity is by setting a good example at home.

Children are keen observers and often emulate the behaviours they see in their parents. The nutritionist advises parents to be conscious of their eating habits because they can influence their child’s food preferences.

“If you’re eating unhealthy foods constantly, snacking on unhealthy foods, then this is what the child will want,” she explains.

In addition to modelling healthy eating behaviours, parents should educate themselves on nutrition to make informed decisions about their child’s diet. Introducing a balanced diet early on and encouraging the consumption of healthy, nutritious foods can help sustain lifelong healthy eating habits in children.

How can parents influence their child’s eating habits through their behaviour?

Ms Nyamweya stresses the importance of consulting a nutritionist, particularly during the early stages of a child’s life. She recommends that mothers seek nutritional advice at the onset of pregnancy.

“When a mother finds out she’s pregnant, she should consult a nutritionist at that point,’ she says.

This early consultation provides mothers with the information they need to ensure their child gets the best possible start in life, from exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months to proper portion sizes as they grow.

Regular consultations with a nutritionist help parents navigate any issues as their child grows, whether managing weight, dealing with picky eating, or addressing any other dietary concerns.

The dangers of childhood obesity extend beyond just weight issues, they increase the risk of serious health problems like metabolic disorders, diabetes, and joint problems. The expert explains that children who are obese are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even during their teenage years.

“Mostly children who are obese develop early-onset obesity. This puts them at a much higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” she says.