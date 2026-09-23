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KRA unearths Sh56m smartphone tax evasion scheme

An importer and a clearing agent face prosecution after the Kenya Revenue Authority uncovered Sh56 million in under-declared tax on a consignment of mobile phones.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Constant Munda

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

An importer and a clearing agent face prosecution after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) uncovered Sh56 million in under-declared tax on a consignment of mobile phones imported through the Eldoret International Airport.

KRA investigators found 55,607 basic smartphones in a shipment whose owners had only declared 3,000 gadget for taxation in customs documents. The investigators also discovered 309 undeclared high-end phones, highlighting the difficulty of relying on broad customs benchmarks to assess consolidated cargo, particularly where large quantities of high-value electronics are packed into mixed shipments.

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