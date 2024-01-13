Wellness & Fitness Caring for caregivers: How to strike a balance that protects your mental and physical health

A caregiver nurse holds an old man’s hand. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MOHAMOUD MERALI

Caregivers are often forgotten, the soldiers that no one stops to think about. We tend to believe they are capable of taking care of themselves, yet they also need some level of self-care to avoid foreseeable problems of burnout, despair, apathy and mental health issues.

With the present “life challenges”, there will be significant changes in family roles and, therefore, a need for adaptation. In addition, losses of family members may result in a change of breadwinner roles to take on a picture of the “new normal”.

Caregivers will need to learn ways of self-care. Mental, emotional and physical health could be affected, especially if care is required over a prolonged period - months and, in some cases, for years where providing care for the elderly could be stretched out.

This form of care could lead to burnout, leading to anxiety or depression. This tends to creep in overtime and is often unnoticed by the individual.

General signs of caregiver stress and burnout include build-up in feeling ‘stressed’, changes in moods and temperament, sleep pattern changes, social withdrawal, general irritation and changes in family relationships.

It is essential, especially now, to understand that no matter how much one cares for their patient or relative, the chances of infection are extremely high. Therefore, the caregivers must protect themselves from possible infection. The last thing the home and family need is another patient.

This is the time to work smart and maintain empathy and compassion. There are many non-physical ways of showing concern and love.

The caregiver does not need to have medical or nursing training to ensure that hygiene and safety measures are maintained. Basic hygiene principles can go a long way in ensuring this, though wearing gloves, covering the face and maintaining distance is also important.

Positive stress management for caregivers can include balancing life by sharing roles with other loved ones so that the responsibility is spread out, taking time out for self-care such as going to the hairstylist, any suitable exercise, such as walking, jogging, stretches and swimming.

Caregivers should also eat healthily (remember-you are what you eat), avoid unhealthy habits such as excessive alcohol consumption, and make time for social support with friends, relatives and colleagues, even if it is technology-based for the present time.

They can also enrol in support groups such as those that are available online, share routine everyday tasks and responsibilities with other family members, seek therapy periodically for a debrief or deal with negative emotions, and have a change of scene and a schedule and routine of patient care and time for self-care.

Exercise is equally critical for mental and physical well-being, and engaging in a recreational hobby like music, art, and aromatherapy, meditation, swimming, yoga and literate arts such as reading, crosswords, sudoku all have contributory roles to play in ensuring a healthy caregiver’s work-life balance.

Remember, food and exercise for the body and prayers for the soul. No one can love you as you love yourself.

Dr Merali is Consultant Medical Psychologist and Prof Gulnaz Mohamoud is Consultant Family Physician at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.