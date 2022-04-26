Health & Fitness Ideal sitting positions at home to avoid pain

By DANSON KING'ORI

Being able to achieve a healthier posture without affecting your comfort zone is what I care about.

Statistics are not needed to state that 100 percent of humans spend time daily on their couch working or watching television or playing games.

It is evident that working from home for most of us has turned to be the new norm. As we have all been practising social distancing in recent weeks, you may have found yourself working or taking classes from home.

As the economy slowly begins to reopen, it remains to be seen whether or not Covid-19 accelerated inevitable trends in workplace culture.

If so, taking Zoom calls from the comfort of our homes may become the new normal for millions of workers and learners. With the huge impact of technology and the different developments in life, our planet can be considered as a hectic roller-coaster ride.

This is why our homes were considered as the getaways from all the tension built up from life. Having a good posture is something tackled by humans frequently ever since computers have gone commercial. Being able to achieve a healthier posture without affecting your comfort zone is what I care about.

With a huge part of the day being spent on the couch, have you ever considered that the couch might be adding to your tension or pain on your back, neck and probably shoulders?

Some of these pains may be due to changes in your posture as you have transitioned from the workstation in your office to working at home. Maybe you’re spending more time sitting with your computer on the couch rather than sitting at a desk.

These pains can be reduced or even eliminated by just a few simple steps. These steps are the key to having a good posture that will aid you in relaxing and preventing any bad habits.

1. Avoid sitting or laying on your couch or in your bed with your computer.

2. Sit at a desk if possible Use a comfortable chair that will allow you to sit with good posture

• Head right above shoulders and hips

• Arms not too high or low

• Feet supported on ground or footstool

• Try to sit evenly and not lean on one side

• Knees at the same height or slightly lower than hips

• Forearms and thighs parallel to the floor

• Elbows about 90 degrees

• Position your head about an arm’s length away from the screen

• Keep the keyboard and mouse close to each other to avoid reaching

• Avoid sitting longer than an hour at a time, taking a break of about 10 minutes per hour of sitting

• Use a hands-free device for long phone calls to avoid straining your neck

• Develop a daily exercise regime and stretch regularly