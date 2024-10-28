Medical insurance: Why do I need a critical illness cover when I have a medical insurance cover in place?

Medical insurance is undeniably important as it helps manage expenses and protects one from financial hardship in the event of an illness or injury. However, traditional health insurance may not be enough, especially when faced with a critical illness.

Critical illness insurance can work best for you if you have a large out-of-pocket health cost or a family history of diseases like heart conditions.

In most cases, it is a type of supplemental insurance that provides a lump sum payout to the policyholder upon first time diagnosis of a covered critical illness. This payout can be used to cover various expenses, including:

Out-of-pocket medical costs: The funds can help manage the often-substantial costs of deductibles, copays, and coinsurance that can quickly accumulate even with standard health insurance.

Non-medical expenses: Beyond direct medical costs, these illnesses often bring unexpected financial demands that fall outside traditional healthcare expenses. From regular transportation to medical appointments, arranging specialized childcare or making necessary modifications to your home.

The payout from the coverage provides the flexibility to address these diverse needs, allowing you to adapt to your environment and routine without additional stress.

Loss of income: Whether you need to take extended time away from work or face the possibility of leaving your job temporarily, the financial implications can be severe. Such covers step in during these challenging times, providing the financial support needed to maintain stability while you focus on what matters most, your recovery.

The cover stands as a crucial safeguard, offering more than just financial protection, it provides the invaluable gift of peace of mind.

When faced with a serious medical condition, knowing that financial support is available allows you and your family to focus on what truly matters, the recovery and healing.

While medical insurance may cover hospital bills, critical illness coverage offers a comprehensive safety net. This additional layer of protection ensures that your financial stability remains intact, allowing you to maintain your lifestyle, meet ongoing obligations, and access the best possible care.

Perhaps most importantly, this coverage empowers you to focus entirely on your recovery journey. Instead of worrying about mounting bills or lost income, you can channel your energy into healing and spending precious time with loved ones. This mental peace during a period when your full attention should be devoted to getting better should be all that matters.

While critical illness coverage is beneficial for everyone, certain groups should particularly consider this protection. Individuals with a family history of critical illnesses face higher risks. The genetic predisposition to certain conditions means that planning ahead becomes not just prudent but essential.

Young families, too stand to benefit. When you have dependents relying on your income, the diagnosis of a critical illness can send shockwaves through your family. This cover acts as a protective shield, ensuring that your family's dreams and goals remain achievable despite health challenges.

Self-employed individuals represent another group for whom this coverage is particularly vital. Without the safety net of employer-sponsored benefits, these professionals need to create their own protection framework. The cover fills this gap, providing crucial financial support during periods when generating income might be impossible.