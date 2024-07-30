Debunking common myths about group life assurance

You most likely know or have heard of someone with a group life cover.

Group assurance policies ensure that members enjoy wider financial coverage than they would have been able to enjoy individually.

However, people shy away from buying group insurance policies because they believe for one reason or the other, it is not for them.

Today, we debunk insurance myths that stand in the way of securing your financial freedom.

Myth # 1: Group life assurance covers death only

While group life assurance focuses on providing cushioning in the event of death, it does not only cover death.

Depending on individual group needs, it can cover accidental death, disability as well as critical illness.

The cover can also extend to dependants (spouse, children, parents and parents in law).

Cancer, paraplegia, heart attack & kidney failure are among the illness covered under critical illness.

Additionally, blindness, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, muscular dystrophy, coma, accidental brain damage, rheumatoid arthritis and motor neurone disease can be covered on request under critical illness.

The disability cover under group life assurance responds when a member/employee is considered not fit to engage in an income generating activity and is dismissed from work by a doctor on medical grounds.

The funeral expense benefit can be extended to cover spouse, children, parents and parents in law. This seeks to provide financial supports in case of death of a loved one.

Myth #2 Group life assurance is only for the employed

A big part of the population believes that one needs to be employed to be able to take up a group life assurance policy.

There are no restrictions to who can take a group life cover so long as an individual is part of a group.

Group life extends its protective umbrella to cover welfare groups, investment groups, saccos and chamas. Alumni groups can also take up a group life covers.

The covers can be custom made to cater to the needs of the group. For example, a sacco can purchase a group credit life policy that offsets the loan upon death of an assured member, due to illness, accident or natural causes.

However, individuals cannot form a group for the sole purpose of purchasing a group life assurance cover. 16

Myth #3 Group life assurance Benefits are too pricy

The assumption is that group life is expensive or that it is for large corporations/ institutions. On the contrary it is the most affordable life cover.

The premiums charged are minimal compared to the risk. Pricing for group life is simple, employees with pre-existing illnesses are not excluded unless their benefit exceeds a capping referred as the free cover limit.

The risk is spread amongst the group making it cost effective. It also uses economies of scale, given the number of individuals in a group, allowing for negotiations for better rates, and in turn reducing the premiums.

Group life schemes with no claims over a period can request for a profit share arrangement (this and other enhancements can be discussed bilaterally).

Group lLife is an inclusive cover that offers products for employees or individuals at different income levels. The group life market is slowly evolving.

Tailor made group life covers for small corporations and SMEs are available in the Kenyan market.

Myth #4: You do not need to purchase another group life assurance cover if your company offers one

While the key role of insurance is to indemnify, loss of life cannot be quantified and as such, life assurance ensures that your family get the support they need in the event of death.

Therefore, it is not fraudulent to take up more than one group life assurance policy.

It is possible for you to be part of as many group life assurance policies as you wish. Thus, do not let your employer’s group life cover deter you from taking up a Sacco group life policy, among others.

Group life cover distinguishes itself from general insurance. Your life and wellbeing can have no financial equivalent.

A member with a critical illness can claim from multiple group life covers. This is because such illness requires financial support that may not be enough if offered by only one cover.

Myth #5 If you purchase through a broker, you’ll pay more premium

A broker can be considered as a knowledgeable ‘friend’ offering advice.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has clearly set out the commission terms between brokers and insurers. Clients are not loaded premiums for using a broker.

Unbiased technical advice, negotiating power and day to day support are among the services offered by brokers.

Sometimes it might be difficult to distinguish a credible from a not-credible advice from the knowledgeable ‘friends.

A good start would be to confirm a broker’s registration by the IRA, scrutinizing its financial book and technical expertise.

Brokers are not biased; this enables them to compare premiums from different insurance companies before offering a recommendation.

Brokers have gained popularity over the years with more clients’ appreciation their vital role.

Don’t let misconceptions hold you from securing a financial protection. Remember, you don’t buy life insurance because you will die, but because those you love are going to live.’